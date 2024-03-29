Trade Proposal Sends $51 Million Starter to Chiefs for ‘Middle-Round Pick’

The Kansas City Chiefs still need a starting left tackle as they inch closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, which is on April 25.
Though second-year offensive tackle Wanya Morris could in theory start at LT for the team next season, it would be better for him to continue to develop in a backup role while also being a key emergency option if injuries hit the offensive line.
So, finding a franchise left tackle in what is a very good offensive tackle draft class this year is likely at or near the top of general manager Brett Veach’s priority list for the three-day event.
But with soon-to-be added cap space because the team traded cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes there’s one player the Chiefs should consider trading for to fill one of their biggest needs:
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson.
“The 28-year-old has missed games because of injuries and a suspension, but he’s a solid plug-in play option if Kansas City wants a proven starter,” Moton wrote on March 29.
Moton also described what he believes the Jaguars could fetch for Robinson in a trade if they decided to replace him in-house.
“Jacksonville could look to Walker Little to take over at left tackle, which could make Robinson expendable and available for a middle-round pick.”
Cam Robinson is a Quality Starter That Went Through a Recent Rough Patch
Since being drafted by the Jaguars in the second round — 34th overall — in the 2017 draft, Robinson has been a good starting-caliber player when healthy and in the lineup.
Robinson surrendered 20 sacks over five seasons as Jacksonville’s full-time starter. Yet injuries (missed 32 regular season games during his NFL career) and off-the-field behavior have Moton and others wondering if the 28-year-old Robinson’s time in Jacksonville could be coming to a close sooner rather than later.
Robinson is in the final year of his three-year, $54 million contract with the Jaguars. He has a cap hit of $21.9 million, according to Over The Cap.
Per Spotrac, Robinson has made $51.9 million during his seven-year NFL career.
Would Trade for Cam Robinson Be Worth it for Chiefs?
If the Chiefs could acquire Robinson for a mid-round pick — regardless of what that pick is specifically — Kansas City should have interest in that.
The two-time defending Super Bowl champions could address one of their top needs simply by giving up a Day 2 or Day 3 draft pick. And giving up that type of draft capital for a known commodity is more valuable to the team than taking the chance on an incoming prospect.
If Kansas City wanted to, it could also give Robinson a contract extension, which would lower his large 2024 cap hit. The Chiefs would at that point still have spending money for more transactions or to carry over into the 2025 offseason.
As it currently stands, the Chiefs have $6.5 million in cap space, according to OTC. Once Sneed officially joins the Titans and his $19.8 million cap hit is off Kansas City’s books, the Chiefs will have $26.3 million in cap space, which will be the ninth-most in the NFL.