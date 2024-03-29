Trade Proposal Sends $51 Million Starter to Chiefs for ‘Middle-Round Pick’

The Kansas City Chiefs still need a starting left tackle as they inch closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, which is on April 25.

Though second-year offensive tackle Wanya Morris could in theory start at LT for the team next season, it would be better for him to continue to develop in a backup role while also being a key emergency option if injuries hit the offensive line.

So, finding a franchise left tackle in what is a very good offensive tackle draft class this year is likely at or near the top of general manager Brett Veach’s priority list for the three-day event.

But with soon-to-be added cap space because the team traded cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes there’s one player the Chiefs should consider trading for to fill one of their biggest needs:

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson.

“The 28-year-old has missed games because of injuries and a suspension, but he’s a solid plug-in play option if Kansas City wants a proven starter,” Moton wrote on March 29.