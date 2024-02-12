Video of Travis Kelce Grabbing Andy Reid in Anger Goes Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs got off to a slow start against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl. After a scoreless first quarter, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn’t control his emotions after head coach Andy Reid briefly took him out the game.

The CBS broadcast captured Kelce aggressively approaching and grabbing Reid in anger. The outburst took place after running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled in the end zone. Whatever the reason, it’s a terrible look for the veteran star. He almost knocked the 65-year-old coach over.

NFL analyst Ari Meirovposted on X, formerly Twitter, “Seems like Andy Reid was stunned that Kelce would even do this. Jerick McKinnon with the heads up move to get Kelce out of there.”

At the end of the second quarter, Kelce still had just one catch in the game. The Chiefs entered halftime down 10-3.

This Isn’t the First Time Travis Kelce Got Visibly Angry at Andy Reid

During the Chiefs’ embarrassing 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, Kelce lost it on the sidelines. The 34-year-old spiked his helmet in anger, which prompted a stern chat from Reid.

While Reid immediately diffused any concern over Kelce’s outburst, he again addressed the incident before the team’s next game.

Speaking to reporters on December 27, “We talked,” Reid said. “I talk to everybody. That’s between me and the players. Kelce and I have a great relationship.

“I go to him, I talk to the offensive line. I think that’s important. These guys are emotional and they want to do well. That’s what you see. There’s a sense of frustration. They want to do better. That urgency is going to help us get better.”

Overall, Reid wants to make sure no one gets too low amid these rough patches. “The guys know me and how I present things. I talk to the team every day, so I get my points across.

“When you’ve won a lot of games, your tolerance for not doing as well as you should goes down. Football is an emotional game. So, that’s expected. We just got to make sure we generate it in the right direction.”

Travis Kelce Admitted He Needs to Be More ‘Accountable’ for His Reactions

Reid didn’t go into detail on the discussions he’s had with Kelce. However, based on Kelce’s comments on his “New Heights” podcast, Reid’s message was received.

While Kelce sounded off on how the offense played like “trash” against the Raiders, he also berated himself for losing his temper. Kelce confirmed there were no lingering issues between him and the coach.

“He’s looking out for me, and I love him for it,” Kelce said.

“He wanted to see the fire in me and I reacted in a bad way. He wanted to just get the best out of me, and right now I’m just not playing my best football. I gotta … lock the [expletive] in, be more accountable for him, be more accountable for my teammates. I gotta keep my … cool because as a leader on this team that’s not how you switch the momentum.”