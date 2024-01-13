Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s Mom ‘Not Playing That Game’ With Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs host against the Miami Dolphins for the Wild Card round on Saturday, January 13.

While Chiefs star Travis Kelce‘s mother, Donna Kelce, confirmed she’ll be at Arrowhead for the playoff game, fans want to know if the tight end’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, will be there, too. Speaking to Extra TV on Friday, January 12, host Billy Bush did his best to get the answer from Mama Kelce.

However, Donna wasn’t taking the bait. “Not doing it. I’m not playing that game,” she said with a laugh. Swift has attended nine games this season. The “Blank Space” singer missed the Chiefs regular-season finale, as it was the same day as the Golden Globes. However, Kelce, along with a bulk of the team’s starters, didn’t play in the matchup.

Donna Kelce plays coy about Taylor Swift's plans to watch Travis Kelce and the #Chiefs in their first playoff game! ☺️🏈 Full interview: https://t.co/jPoJO4nJGt pic.twitter.com/3BnGS4Fi8G — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 13, 2024

While Donna remained tight-lipped on whether Swift will watch her first Chiefs playoff game at GEHA Field, Brittany Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be there. However, they will not be sharing a suite. Brittany “has her own box,” Donna said.

As for the predicted freezing weather expected to set in around kickoff, Donna isn’t too worried. “I will be in the skybox… and so it won’t be too cold, but the windows will be open and I am in the first row, so it’s still cold. I have to have a blanket and I’ll have my winter coat on.”

The Chiefs Gave a Nod to Taylor Swift in Their Playoff Hype Video

Earlier this week, Kansas City posted a hype video ahead of their win-or-go-home matchup against the Dolphins. In the video, Chiefs announcer Mitch Holthus sits by the fire, sharing tales from the past season.

During the clips showing Kelce, Holthus says, “Valentine’s Day is jealous of the love story that we have. Who could ever separate the end zone from Trav?” “Love Story” is a hit song for Swift’s 2008 album, Fearless.

However, it’s not just the team’s social media team embracing Swift. Speaking to CBS Mornings last month, Mahomes sent a message to the the “Dads, Brads and Chads” who don’t enjoy her presence at games.

“Now, she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she’s part of the team,” Mahomes said. As for Kelce, the quarterback says nothing’s changed. “For me, it’s just Travis, man. And he’s lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman. It’s been cool to kind of interact with her and see.”

Travis Kelce Has No Plans to Retire After This Season

No sleeves for Travis Kelce at #Chiefs practice Thursday ahead of a chilly wild card weekend in Kansas City pic.twitter.com/TSDDjTqc1t — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) January 11, 2024



No matter the outcome of Saturday’s matchup, Kelce told reporters that he has no plans to retire after this season ends.

“I have no reason to stop playing football. Man, I love it,” the 34-year-old said. “We still have success. Come in with the right mindset. I just love the challenge that it gives me every day to try and be at my best. Like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon.”

Asked by ⁦@SamMcDowell11⁩ if considering retirement, Travis Kelce playfully says everyone has to think about it but adds that he has no plans to do so any time soon … even as acknowledges options opened up by SNL appearance and such. pic.twitter.com/W8smPnO20M — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) January 11, 2024

As for what he’d do if he retired, “That’s the point of the offseason,” Kelce replied. “Being able to get out there and find what you really love to do. I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I enjoy doing. Like getting on camera, the ‘SNL’ stuff kinda opened up kind of opened a new happiness and a new career path for me.

“It’s funny for me to even said that at this point in my career, because it’s so much further down the road than it is right now.”