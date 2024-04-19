Travis Kelce’s Ex-GF Nears ‘Breaking Point’ Amid Taylor Swift’s New Album

The Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend Taylor Swift has hundreds of millions of fans awaiting the release of her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

While Swifties count down to midnight on Friday, April 19, Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole is having a rough time. Nicole, who was in a relationship with Kelce on and off for five years before he started dating Swift, is dealing with fan backlash.

On Thursday, April 18, Nicole celebrated Beyonce’s country album. “There’s just no way I can fully digest all these new albums. I’m still on Cowboy Carter. 🫠 http://overstimulated.com,” she posted on X.

However, some fans took it as shade toward Swift. “Taylor doesn’t need your streams,” one Swiftie responded. A Chiefs fan wrote, “Kayla has a right to her opinion on her music taste..but to think she isn’t subtly dissing TS and her album is ludicrous. Could you not have just said how much you like Cowboy Carter.”

In a second tweet, Nicole appeared to respond to the haters. “I’m unproblematic. Mind my business,” she posted. “Never respond to the constant vitriol. Solid as they come & don’t expect a pat on the back for it either. Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for ‘yall’ (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone.”

While a Swift fan account clapped back, “If you want peace, stop teasing. Get over it, girl,” numerous users flooded the comments with love.

One woman posted, “As a lifelong swiftie and a big fan of yours, I feel like I need to apologize on their behalf for how disgusting they are to you. You don’t deserve it at all and please know there are some of us who also love and respect you and wish they would just leave you alone 💕.”

Kayla Nicole Unfollowed Patrick & Brittany Mahomes After Travis Kelce Started Dating Taylor Swift



While dating Kelce, Nicole grew close with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Before Kelce and Nicole broke up in 2022, she helped Brittany pick out her wedding dress and was in her bachelorette party, People reported.

However, after Swift and Kelce’s relationship took over national headlines, and amid the singer’s budding friendship with the Mahomes, Nicole needed space. The sports reporter unfollowed Brittany and Mahomes on Instagram.

“I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people,” Nicole told People. “The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”

“To everyone it’s like, ‘Oh, you broke up a year ago,’ and that meant it’s like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don’t ever speak to anyone ever again. That’s not reality. I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved.”

The fitness influencer clarified it wasn’t a friend break-up. “That’s a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn’t change overnight,” she added. “But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is. The love is still there.”

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Is Not Expected to Include Songs About Travis Kelce

Swift nearly broke the internet when she won the Best Pop Vocal Album award at the 2024 Grammys and announced her new album.

The 34-year-old said in her acceptance speech, “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Swift is famously intentional about everything she says and writes, especially when discussing her music. By specifically mentioning this was a secret she’s kept for two years, Swift seemed to inform everyone that she made this album long before she started dating the guy on the Chiefs.

However, amid reported leaks of her 11th album, there’s speculation that the song, “Alchemy,” could be about Kelce. However, fans must wait until the official album drops to conclude what or who the tracks are about.