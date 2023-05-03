Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Gushes Over KC’s ‘Dark Horse’ Rookie

There’s no shortage of players to be excited about among the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2023 draft class. But there’s one player, in particular, that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is enamored by: second-round pick and wide receiver, Rashee Rice.

Speaking to his brother, Jason, on their “New Heights” podcast, Travis spoke glowingly of Rice when asked about him.

“He might be the dark horse in this wide receiver class, man. I was watching some highlights. I like what he does with the ball in his hands,” Kelce said of Rice on the May 3 episode. “He’s got a good feel for voids over the middle of the field and he’s tough as nails. I love wide receivers that are just tough dudes, guys that will stick their face in the fan, do the dirty work. He’s a guy that can definitely be counted on in the passing game and I think he’s gonna help us out in a lot of different areas on the field.”

Brett Veach Speaks on Drafting Rashee Rice

Speaking to the media after the draft, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach spoke about Rashee Rice and what he brings to Kansas City’s offense in the wake of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s departure.