Chiefs News: Travis Kelce Delivers 2-Word Message on Biggest Criticism

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ 17-20 defeat to the Buffalo Bills marked the team’s fourth loss in the past six games.

Throughout the season, the team’s biggest criticism has been quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ lack of reliable receivers. Heading into Week 15, Kansas City leads the league with 34 dropped passes, per BET MGM.

However, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been reading the comments, and on the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, he sounded off on the vitriol against the Chiefs offense.

To the “media pointing fingers” toward the Chiefs’ skill players, Kelce sent a strong message.

“F*** that,” Kelce said.

Trav’s got a message pic.twitter.com/mpZxddEZZF — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 13, 2023

“This is a group effort… We got guys that we can have success with and win championships with. I know it.” The two-time Super Bowl champ, however, didn’t deny the offense has issues.

“When you watch the film, penalties in critical moments, turnovers in critical moments, it’s everybody,” he said. “Yeah, it’s frustrating, but at the same time, we know a lot of it is self-inflicted. And we know that moving forward, it can be fixed.”

"These receivers can't get out of the way of hurting the team. Too many times at the end of the game." Tony Romo on Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty, which nullified a go-ahead touchdown for the Chiefs in Sunday's loss to the Bills. pic.twitter.com/XtIe2aUrj7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 11, 2023

While Kelce admits he may sound like a broken record, “It’s my livelihood to keep this kind of mentality throughout the season.” The All-Pro warned the Chiefs are using the criticism as fuel. “It’s only building that beast that we’ve been trying to create this entire year,” Kelce said.

“I just wanted to make sure that Chiefs Kingdom, everybody knows that we have everybody we need here, and we’re going to get it fixed.”

Travis Kelce Loved Patrick Mahomes Fiery Reaction After His TD Pass Was Reversed

Patrick ready to throw fists pic.twitter.com/K9bw7sC3bB — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) December 11, 2023



The most heartbreaking moment during the Chiefs’ loss to Buffalo was Kelce’s incredible touchdown throw getting reversed. With 1:25 left in the fourth quarter, Mahomes threw a 25-yard dart to Kelce, who lateraled the ball to wide receiver Kadarius Toney. But Toney lined up offsides and the legendary play was irrelevant.

Mahomes was livid over the call. The seven-year veteran needed to be held back from the refs and couldn’t contain his emotions when shaking Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s hand after the game.

“That’s a Hall of Fame tight end making a Hall of Fame play that won’t be shown because we threw a flag for an offensive offside,” Mahomes told reporters. “So it takes away from not only this game and this season but from a legendary career that Travis has had. That hurts me because I know how hard he works for it.”

Kelce, who didn’t address the media after the game, spoke about Mahomes’ reaction on the podcast. “I love Pat for that,” Kelce said.

“Everybody’s just sticking up for each other man. That’s all I give a damn about. If they get fined for what they said, okay. But at least the guys in this locker room know that we got their back and we are all in this thing together. We’re f****** moving forward, man. And we put our f****** hearts in it, man.

“You’re not seeing guys just coming in and clocking in and out for a paycheck. You got guys actually give a damn, not only about the wins and losses but the livelihoods of each individual in that building.”

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs Face the New England Patriots in Week 15

Next up, Kansas City (8-5) takes on New England Patriots (3-10), a team sitting in last place in the AFC East.

While this game was previously scheduled to take place on Monday Night Football, the matchup was flexed out of primetime to an earlier slate. Against the Patriots in Foxborough, the Chiefs are considered 9.5-point favorites.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mahomes’ message mirrored what Kelce said on his podcast. “All the receivers know I believe in them,” he said.

“That’s just kind of how I roll. If you’re in this locker room and I see how hard you work, I’m going to trust in you in big moments. I’m going to give you chances to go out there and make plays and for everything I know their mindset seems like it’s in a good spot. They just want to go out there and continue to get better and better.”