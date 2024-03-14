Photo of Chiefs Star Travis Kelce at Oscars After-Party Goes Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is making the most of the offseason. After helping the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls, Kelce is spending as much time as possible with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

After he traveled to Singapore to watch her “Eras” concert tour last Friday, Swift and Kelce flew back stateside. While the couple didn’t attend the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony on March 10, they hit the after-parties. E! News reported that Swift and Kelce attended Madonna and manager Guy Oseary’s annual bash in the Hollywood Hills.

The event had a strict no social media policy, so there were no photos of the “Shake It Off” singer and Kelce mingling with Jennifer Lawrence, Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more celebs. However, on Thursday, March 14, the first photo emerged of Kelce enjoying the post-Oscars bashes.

Producer Tommy Alter posted a photo of the Chiefs star alongside Cord Jefferson, the latter of whom won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screen for American Fiction. Alter captioned the photo, “Cord said he was gonna write a movie during covid then all this happened.”

According to Page Six, the picture was taken at Jay-Z and Beyonce’s post-Oscars “Gold Party.” It’s not clear if Swift was also at the event. The photo of Kelce immediately went viral on social media, as fans searched for hints of Swift.

However, People reported that Swift and Kelce had a great time at Madonna’s party. “They were on the patio and in great moods. She had a very happy, giant smile,” a guest told the outlet. “He was protective of her and she was delightful and glowing — they seemed very happy together and loving the night.”

The 34-year-old All-Pro has been spotted all over Los Angeles since Oscars night. On March 13, Kelce attended Justin Timberlake’s concert at The Wiltern, where N*SYNC made a surprise performance.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift are Spending Time at Her Beverly Hills Mansion

With the offseason in full swing and Swift’s tour on break until May, the couple plans to hole up at the singer’s Beverly Hills estate, according to US Weekly.

“They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family,” an insider told the outlet. Swift enjoys hosting “small, intimate gatherings” with her inner circle at home.

According to HGTV Canada, Swift purchased Samuel L. Goldwyn’s former home in 2015 for $25 million. The 34-year-old’s home was approved for landmark status in 2017, as she restored the 10,982 square-foot Georgian Revival mansion, originally built in 1934, to its original glory.

Travis Kelce Is Opening Up a New Restaurant With Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes



While Kelce is traversing the world and making new famous friends, he remains grounded in Kansas City. On Thursday, Noble 33 announced their partnership with Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to open “1587 Prime” at the Loew’s Hotel in Kansas City.

The restaurant’s name is a nod to their respective jersey numbers. It’s set to open in early 2025, according to Sacha Tanha, Noble 33’s Director of Hospitality. Kelce commented on Tanha’s post, “Combining the realest in the game!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 you’re the best my brotha!!!”

Mahomes said in a release per Fox 4 KC, “Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities, so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City.” The bi-level 10,000 square-foot upscale steakhouse will feature one of the largest wine collections in the state of Missouri.