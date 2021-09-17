How Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Overcame His Nerves of Playing in Prime Time

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce knows playing the Baltimore Ravens in primetime, with all eyes on them no less, is nothing short of daunting. However, the nine-year pro has mastered the art of calmness and is approaching Sunday’s Week 2 showdown at M&T Bank Stadium as just another day at the office.

“I think early on in my career I got a little nervous,” Kelce told Heavy exclusively. “Nowadays, it’s just something I can get excited for. You only get a few of these primetime games a year. So you just gotta embrace the moment and not let it be too much. It’s the same old game against the same old team you’ve been preparing for all week. It’s important to not allow your mind to tie up your feet.”

The last time the Chiefs faced their AFC North foes, Kelce registered 87 yards on six receptions. Kansas City left Maryland with a 34-20 win in September 2020 and according to ESPN, is favored to win this weekend’s showdown by 3.5 points.

Can Ravens Fans Match the Energy of Chiefs Kingdom?

The atmosphere at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium remains unmatched, and that’s mostly thanks to the 76,000+ fans who swarm the Kingdom each home game in red shirts, white jerseys and other gear splashed with Kansas City’s logo and colors.

Baltimore played the majority of last year sans fans, which is something Kelce and his teammates couldn’t entirely relate to. Though the Ohio native adjusted to a softer environment week by week, he understands how important it is to have the encouragement of live supporters. Especially for a team hoping to capture their first win of the season.

You gotta love what you do!! Thanks for always showing up #ChiefsKingdom and making Sunday’s at Arrowhead special!! https://t.co/Kw144wkRDT — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 16, 2021

“It’s going to be hostile going into Baltimore this week, because I knew how much Kansas City fans missed just being in that atmosphere and cheering on the Chiefs and having pride in being the loudest stadium in the world,” Kelce told Heavy. “It was fun on Sunday and this Sunday, especially being a night game, I would expect their fanbase to be just as fired up as Arrowhead was.”



There’s Nothing Shameful About Being Sustainable

What makes Kelce such a likable person both on and off the turf is his commitment to inspiring those around him to make better choices. The 31-year-old is lending his voice to a talking washing machine to inform the masses that by washing clothes with cold water, they’re saving money on energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“It’s all around just making the planet a better place, which is what I’m striving to do each day,” Kelce said of his work on the #TurnToCold campaign with Tide.

Faithful laundry detergent Tide will be offering a handful of the exclusive washers through a sweepstakes with other NFL greats endorsing the benefits of washing on cold. The washers already arrive customized to make the cold setting your favorite wash, too. Fans can head to tide.com and enter for a chance to welcome Kelce into your home.

