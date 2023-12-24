Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Sends Strong Message Ahead of Raiders Game

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Christmas Day, a team they crushed 31-17 in Week 12.

However, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is not sleeping on the Raiders after their dominant win over the Los Angeles Charges in Week 15. “I think they heeled up a little bit,” Kelce said on the bonus episode of his “New Heights” earlier this week.

“They’re riding high right now. [Raiders interim head] Coach Pierce has got those guys playing well. You don’t just put up 63 points by accident.” While Las Vegas is already out of playoff contention, and considered double-digit underdogs, Kelce predicts a highly competitive matchup.

“That game is going to be electric,” the 34-year-old said. “There’s a lot of people knowing their families are watching back home and we’re the first game on the tube that day. So we’re fired up for it and know we’re going to have a big challenge before us. And we always like to say, it’s on us… We’re still working on being the best versions of ourselves on the field.”

While Kelce clapped back at the onslaught of criticism directed at the Chiefs’ receivers a few weeks ago, he understands the offense is not yet firing on all cylinders. Kansas City leads the league with 37 dropped passes, per Bet MGM.

“We were talking about focus during this week’s episode, and tying it into big-time moments. And just getting back to the fundamentals. I think it’s a great game to be able to focus on all those things and just put another win.”

Taylor Swift Will Be at Arrowhead to Cheer on Travis Kelce & the Chiefs

Making the Week 16 matchup all the more special for Kelce, knowing that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, will be at Arrowhead for the Christmas Day game.

Kelce could break a new NFL record with Swift in attendance at GEHA Field. The four-time First-Team All-Pro is just 76 yards away from having his eighth straight season with at least 1,000 yards. No other tight end in league history has more than four, according to NFL.com.

The “Blank Space” singer has attended six games this season and fully embraced the opportunity to support Kelce and the Chiefs. As for the “Dads, Brads, and Chads” who don’t enjoy her presence at games, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has her back. “Now, she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she’s part of the team,” Mahomes told CBS Mornings.

Mahomes expressed to ESPN back in November that Swift’s presence was not a distraction for the team and that Kelce was still the same guy even with all the media attention. The two-time Super Bowl MVP still feels the same way about his “brother” and teammate.

“For me, it’s just Travis, man. And he’s lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman… She’s top tier of her profession and to see how she drives and she becomes that… I’m glad she’s the person that she is. That’s why I think her and Travis match so well.”

The Chiefs Can Clinch the AFC West With a Win on Christmas Day

With the Denver Broncos (7-7) losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 15, Kansas City can win the AFC West and punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Raiders.

Still fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Mahomes is looking to sweep all three of the Chiefs’ remaining matchups. “He’s been focused more than I’ve ever seen him focused,” Kelce said of Mahomes, per The Athletic. “I don’t expect that to change going into the end of the season and into the playoffs.”

During his interview with CBS Mornings, Mahomes said there’s isn’t any “panic” over the Chiefs offensive struggles this season. And if Kansas City can’t clinch the No. 1 seed, Mahomes is confident they’ll be just fine.

“Everything’s out in front of us. And everybody talks about the No. 1 seed (etc.). I’m like ‘I’ve been to the Super Bowl without it being the No. 1 seed before.’ So I think it’s just more about how can you find a way to win the game ahead of you and let the rest take care of itself.”