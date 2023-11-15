Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Issues Apology to Taylor Swift’s Father

Travis Kelce was seen all over social media during the Kansas City Chiefs’ bye week when the star tight end attended Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour while it was in Argentina and the pop superstar change the lyrics to her song “Karma” to mention him during the concert.

For the first time since that happened, Kelce shared his reaction to Swift’s lyric change, which gave a shoutout to him for traveling to South America in the name of love. Travis was asked about it by his brother, Jason Kelce, on their “New Heights” podcast.

“You mean ‘Karma’? Yeah, no, I had no clue. I might’ve had a little bit of a clue,” Travis said on the November 15 episode. “Definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh shh… she really just said that, alright.'”

Travis also apologized to Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, who was attempting to give Travis a high-five after he heard the lyric change, but Travis was too engulfed in the moment to notice and left him hanging.

“Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. I never miss a high-five, too. (I’m a) big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you can do at event.”

Travis then went on to describe what he witnessed at the concert and how impressed he is with T-Swift.

“It’s crazy how many sold-out shows she has and the venues she keeps going to,” Travis said. “The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for. And yeah, Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it. Looked like she was having some fun up there.”

How T-Swift Changed Her Lyrics

In the videos shared on social media of Taylor Swift’s concert in Argentina, Swift can be seen and heard singing the song “Karma”. At one point during the song she changes the lyrics to say, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Videos also surfaced of Swift running to Travis Kelce once the concert was over, and the two embraced and shared a long kiss just off stage. It’s a clear sign that all is well with the two and their relationship, to the point where they aren’t afraid to share some public displays of affection.

Twitter/X Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Lyric Change

Users on Twitter/X reacted to what Travis Kelce had to say about Taylor Swift changing her “Karma” lyrics to mention him.

“The way he advocates for Taylor and how good her show is and her success?? We LOVE a man that knows he is dating THE Taylor Swift and how big of a deal she is!!!” one user wrote.

“The way Travis talks about Taylor and doing what she does best is melting my heart,” another user wrote. “He’s celebrating her just like we do!!! And Jason 113% needs to come to an Eras show!!!”

“I would love to see Jason and Travis at an Eras show together omg I could just imagine them bopping and having the best time,” another user wrote.