Travis Kelce Gets Instagram Boost Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift haven’t made their relationship official, but they have let everyone know that they’re hanging out.

And while Kelce may be one of the best tight ends in the NFL, his link to Swift is actually giving him quite the boost on social media.

According to betting.us, Kelce’s Instagram and Twitter followings jumped quite a bit after Swift showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Kelce’s Instagram following grew by 21% and he’s up about 550,000 new followers. Meanwhile, he saw a 28% spike in his following on X (formerly known as Twitter), with more than 211,000 new follows. All in all, Kelce was up a total of 24.4% in just one day — and he can totally thank Swift for the boost.

For comparison purposes, Swift has 273 million followers on Instagram and 94.4 million on X.

Here’s what you need to know:

Travis Kelce Has More Than 3 Million Followers on Instagram

Prior to Sunday’s football game, Kelce’s Instagram was sitting below 2.5 million. In fact, when the betting.us numbers came in on September 24, 2023, Kelce jumped from 2,440,000 to 2,950,000. However, as of press time on September 26, 2023, Kelce is now sitting at more than 3,200,000 followers — and people are noticing.

“Travis Kelce has had a busy 24 hours: 7 catches for 69 yards and a TD. Gained 300,000+ social media followers. +400% increase in merchandise sales. Top 5 selling jersey in the NFL. That’s the Taylor Swift effect,” Joe Pompliano, host of “The Joe Pomp Show” tweeted on September 25, 2023.

Kelce has posted on social media since Sunday’s game (and subsequent date night with Swift). On September 26, 2023, he uploaded a compilation video with highlights from Sunday’s game. “Get fired up man!!” he captioned the post. Although Kelce didn’t include any footage of Swift in the video, the comments on his post reflected his time spent with the pop star.

“I’m your biggest fan (since Sunday),” wrote “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran.

“Travis what are your intentions with my mom?” a Swift fan asked. For those who aren’t “Swifties,” many refer to Swift as their “mother.”

“Mr. Swift love to see it,” a third comment read.

“You have a whole ARMY behind you now and we already adore you. Treat our girl good!!” a fourth Instagram user said.

Miami Dolphins Player De’Von Achane Also Had a Big Instagram Increase

Kelce isn’t the only NFL star to be raking in the follows on social media, either. Although no one else trended for days and captured the attention of football fans and music fans alike, De’Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins gave Kelce a good run for his money.

According to betting.us, Achane’s Instagram following jumped a whopping 144.67% after the Dolphins blew out the Denver Broncos 70-20. The running back exploded in popularity amongst Fins fans after he scored four touchdowns during the game.

Although he really isn’t active on Instagram — his last post was uploaded on June 30, 2023 — he did share a post on his Instagram Stories touting his week three stats.

Achane definitely caught the attention of social media users. His following grew from 15,000 to 36,700 after Sunday’s game. At press time on September 26, 2023, Achane had more than 39,000 followers on the platform.

