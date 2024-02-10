Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Pays Over $1 Million for Taylor Swift & Family’s Suite

The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February 11. And Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made sure his loved ones have a good view.

While it wasn’t clear if she’d make it, Taylor Swift “rushed to a private jet at Haneda airport” after performing her last “Eras” performance in Tokyo, the AP reported. With the 17-hour time difference, Swift should arrive on Saturday night with time to spare.

Swift may be jet-lagged when she arrives in Las Vegas, but Kelce made sure she will have a comfortable seat at Allegiant Stadium. Sources told TMZ that Kelce purchased a suite that cost well over $1 million.

As for who’s sitting in the suite, Swift, it’s a big family affair, the outlet reported. Swift’s parents, Andrea and Scott, her brother, Austin, and his girlfriend, Sydney will join the singer. And of course, Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, brother Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, will be there to cheer on the Chiefs.

Suites at Allegiant Stadium range from $1.4 million to $2.5 million. An Owner’s Club Suite, which includes 20 tickets, two parking passes, and a food and beverage package, costs $1.8 million

Travis Kelce, who signed a four-year, $57 million contract extension with the Chiefs last year, knew it wasn’t going to be a cheap situation.

Discussing his preparation plans for the big game on Thursday’s episode of the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast, “I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come,” Travis joked. “Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money!”

Travis Kelce’s Mom Thought She’d Be Sitting ‘In the Stands’ Because Suites Were So ‘Pricey’

Throughout the season, Donna Kelce, has been a fixture next to Swift at games. However, she seemed unsure if they would sit together at the Super Bowl.

Speaking to The TODAY Show on February 7, “Well, you can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars,” Donna said. “So, I have a feeling I’m not in a box, I have a feeling I’m in the stands. As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

However, it was to imagine neither Kelce nor Swift, the latter being a billionaire, not purchasing a suite. And if they did, not reserving a seat for Mama Kelce Either way, Donna made it clear that she was just thrilled to be there. “It’s going to be a dream,” she said. “To go back-to-back like this, I’m really excited.”

Travis Kelce Remained Tight-Lipped About Whether Or Not Swift Would Attend the Super Bowl



Since Kelce landed in Las Vegas last week, he’s fielded non-stop questions about his relationship. While he graciously said, “It’s fair,” to ask about Swift, inquiries about a possible proposal were over the top.

“I’m focused on getting this ring,” he said, of winning his third Super Bowl. “That’s all my mind is focused on right now.”

The Chiefs have a chance to be the first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls. After winning the Lombardi Trophy in 2020 and 2023, they may earn dynasty status. However, the 34-year-old veteran, who’s said he wants this win more than ever, isn’t getting ahead of himself.

“I think it’s been thrown around a lot,” Kelce said, per SI. “And obviously, it being our third in five years, I think the number three is a big number in terms of dynasties and things like that. Hopefully, we can get this thing and you guys can start talking about dynasties. I’m trying to get this third ring, though.”