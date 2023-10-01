Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Full Relationship Timeline

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and entertainer Taylor Swift have been getting to know one another and their time together has taken over the internet.

What started off as mere gossip appears to be turning into something more serious and it has brought together Swifties and football fans from all walks of life. While Swift and Kelce haven’t made their relationship official, the two seem to be on a path in that direction, and fans all over the globe are tuning in to see what happens next.

Here’s a look at Swift and Kelce’s full relationship timeline so far:

July 8, 2023: Travis Kelce Attends the Eras Tour & Makes Taylor Swift a Friendship Bracelet With His Phone Number on It

Kelce tried to make the first move, officially, by putting his phone number on a friendship bracelet that he wanted to give to Swift before (or after) her concert. However, Kelce revealed that Swift didn’t talk to him at any point.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said on the July 26, 2023, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” Travis Kelce also said.

September 14, 2023: Travis Kelce Defends His Comments About Taylor Swift

For the next several weeks, all kinds of rumors about Travis Kelce and Swift were popping up left and right, but no one really knew what was true and what was just internet gossip. And Travis Kelce wasn’t making it any better.

“I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is. I’m not gonna talk about my personal life,” Travis Kelce said while chatting with Andrew Siciliano. Also in the interview, which was shared on TikTok, Travis Kelce teased his relationship with Swift, but refused to give anything away.

“I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that and I’m not gonna give you anything,” he said.

September 21, 2023: Travis Kelce Says the ‘Ball’ Is in Taylor Swift’s Court

Play

Travis Kelce didn’t seem to be sweating all of the media attention surrounding his interest in Swift. In fact, he went on The Pat McAfee Show and played it super call, saying that he invited Swift to come to one of his games and that he was leaving that choice up to her.

“I threw the ball in her court. I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future,” he said.

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got. I think it’s, right now, it’s like that old game in school called ‘Telephone,’ where everybody is just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff,” he also said during the interview.

September 24, 2023: Taylor Swift Attends Kansas City Chiefs Game & Sits With Travis Kelce’s Mom

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

People went wild when Swift was spotted in Travis Kelce’s suite at Arrowhead stadium on September 24, 2023, seated right next to his mom, Donna Kelce, and jumping up and cheering when Travis Kelce scored a touchdown.

After the game, Swift walked out with Travis Kelce, as seen in a video shared by WGN Sports anchor Jarrett Payton. Then, the two jumped in a convertible and went to an after party together.

It was later reported that Swift was on-hand to celebrate the Chief’s win over the Chicago Bears.

“Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis’ teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m.,” a source told ET.

September 27, 2023: Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift ‘Ballsy’ on His Podcast

While everyone was still reeling from Travis Kelce and Swift’s first official date night out, the tight end decided to address the elephant in the room on his podcast.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up! That was pretty ballsy. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family — she looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course,” he said on the September 27, 2023, episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with Mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there. It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure. Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Took my Chevelle to the game,” he added.

September 27, 2023: TMZ Posts Photo of Taylor Swift With Her Arm Around Travis Kelce

On September 27, 2023, TMZ posted the first photos of Travis Kelce and Swift at the Chiefs after party. In the photos, Travis Kelce was sitting down and Swift had her arm around his neck.

That same night, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got to meet Swift, too. “She’s really cool, good people,” Mahomes told reporters at a press conference. “But like Trav said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving,” he added.

