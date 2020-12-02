Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Again Dating Model Girlfriend After August Breakup

Through Week 12, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is on pace for his most productive season since entering the NFL in 2013.

During a TMZ interview with WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike on Monday, the eighth-year pro revealed that he’s also having some success off the field of late, apparently back together with former long-time girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

When asked about his Christmas shopping list this year, Kelce again referred to the on-camera host and model as his “girlfriend,” a notable status change since confirming the couple’s split back on August 5.

“So obviously we’ve got the fam,” Kelce told Ogwumike, via TMZ. “Mom, dad, brother Jason — big grizzly guy. Then my girlfriend Kayla. Kayla is definitely on the list. Always got to do it big for Kayla.”

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Chiefs Kingdom!

“She’s the best. She’s the absolute best,” Kelce later added.

According to the New York Post, Nicole was recently spotted at Arrowhead Stadium wearing Chiefs gear for Kansas City’s Week 9 victory over the Carolina Panthers, as well as on a separate occasion in Week 4 with Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, per Awesemo. The Monday Night Football matchup versus the New England Patriots was played on October 5, which just so happened to be Kelce’s 31st birthday.

Nicole, who is also friends with the Chiefs’ MVP quarterback and fiancée Brittany Matthews, was seen hanging out with the couple during a Lake Tahoe trip back in July.

Kelce Previously Denied Infidelity Rumors

Credible reasoning for the summer breakup has yet to surface, although Kelce was forced to go on the offense to deny cheating rumors after a social media post by Twitter user Jaye De Black suggested he was caught with another woman.

“This is fake news … a lie … and not why Kayla and I broke up,” the two-time All-Pro tweeted on August 5 before later deleting the statement. “Take all your hatred somewhere else please.”

A previous TMZ Sports report dated May 22, 2017 stated that the duo had been dating “for the last six months,” which would backdate the start of the relationship to December 2016.

ALSO READ: