Son of Cowboys CB Hilariously Confuses Dak Prescott & Patrick Mahomes

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott wasn’t feeling the love from Trevon Diggs’ son. In a teaser for the season finale of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” featuring the NFC South franchise, Aaiden Diggs became the fan-favorite without even trying.

“Imma train for Dak Prescott,” Aaiden said while wearing Prescott’s jersey. “He’s my favorite quarterback in my whole entire world.”

Aaiden Diggs finally got to meet @Dak, but he was still a little confused. 😂@DallasCowboys | #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/6G6LnImJXv — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 7, 2021

Much to his surprise, Aaiden was going to meet his favorite sooner than he thought because Prescott came walking into the building moments later.

“So, you’re Patrick Mahomes?,” said the child, thinking Prescott was Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Not quite, Aaiden.

“You can’t keep getting me and Patrick confused,” Prescott joked, before noting that he and the Texas native have vastly different hairstyles. Thankfully, both parties seemed to clear things up and judging from Aaiden’s demeanor, was nonetheless still happy to meet his “favorite player.”

Perhaps Aaiden will get his wish to meet Mahomes on November 21 when the Cowboys face the Chiefs at GEHA at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes Ready to Make a Statement in September

All jokes aside, Mahomes is fired up and ready to have a strong opening month of the 2021 campaign. Going purely off statistics, he’s poised to continue a hot streak of scores and wins. Since being named starter ahead of the 2018 season, the 25-year-old has recorded 32 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the season’s opening month.

When asked by reporters on Wednesday, September 8, who deserves credit for such success, Showtime attributed it to the discipline by all Chiefs players during training camp and preseason.

We have a very tough training camp, as everyone knows, where we really compete and go at it every single day at practice. I think that prepares us to be ready to go from Day One. And so, I think just stressing the importance — we’ve kind of came out, in my time at least, with a lot of really good teams up early in the season. And we know that if you lose a game in September, it could cost you at the end of the season as far as seedings if you’re trying to get in the playoffs. So we just stress the importance, knowing we’re playing a lot of good football teams at the beginning of the year.

The Chiefs open the year with a visit from the Cleveland Browns, who are looking for redemption after falling to the AFC Champions in last year’s Divisional Round. Considering Cleveland hasn’t won their opening game since 2004, Mahomes and company will have nothing to worry about Sunday evening.

Mahomes Favorite to Win MVP

If the pressure of maintaining a perfect streak in September wasn’t already daunting, allow odds being named this year’s MVP to add some extra anxiety. Per ESPN, Mahomes has a 5-1 chance at winning his second league’s best award.

He’s got some competition, though. Reigning MVP and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is in second with a 10-1 chance while Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play caller Tom Brady are tied for third at a 12-1 chance.

Mahomes has been linked to the honor ever since he became the Chiefs’ starter in 2018, and with Kansas City also favorites to win the Super Bowl, doesn’t come as a shock. When he took it home in 2018, Mahomes tossed 50 touchdown passes, clocked 5,000 yards+ and led Kansas City to a 14-2 record and AFC Championship game appearance.

