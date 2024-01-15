Chiefs Sign Former Defensive MVP Off Jets Practice Squad: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are adding depth to their defense ahead of the AFC Divisional round. The Chiefs plucked safety Trey Dean off the New York Jets practice squad, as first reported by Ustadium on Monday, January 15.

The Jets “wanted to sign Dean to a futures deal,” Ustadium posted. “But multiple playoff teams offered him a deal to sign. KC was the best fit and he ends up with the champs.” While the former undrafted free agent out of Florida has yet to appear in an regular season NFL game, “Dean is eligible and is expected to play in the postseason.”

During his five years with the Gators, he recorded 255 total tackles, 18 passes defensed, 4 interceptions, and 4.5 sacks. Following his explosive performance in the East-West Shrine Bowl, Dean earned the Defensive MVP award.

Dean was expected to get selected during the 2023 NFL draft. However, his stock plummeted as he recorded the slowest 40-yard dash at the Combine, per SI’s Ralph Ventre.

The 23-year-old subsequently signed with the Jets practice squad. “Dean is arguably the most intriguing undrafted rookie prospect around the National Football League this summer,” Ventre wrote in July.

If the Chiefs are indeed looking to get Dean involved in their game plan ahead of the AFC Divisional round, he has a knack for performing under pressure. “While at Florida, Dean showed a knack for producing in ‘big’ games,” Ventre noted.

“This past year, he made four stops and 1.0 tackle-for-loss in the Las Vegas Bowl. Dean also accounted for an impressive stat line against eventual National Champion Georgia — five tackles, 1.0 TFL, a fumble recovery, a quarterback hurry and two pass break-ups.”

Jets Fans & Analysts Were Devastated to See the Chiefs Snag Trey Dean

After learning the Chiefs snagged Dean, Jets fans were devastated. They filled Twitter, formerly known as X, with messages of frustration. One fan posted, “Nooooo, man I thought he was a good pick up after the draft for the Jets. Good luck man.” Another man wrote, “Pretty much 100% chance he’s gonna be a pro bowler.”

Jets reporter Brandyn Pokrass posted, “Would’ve loved to see him on the #Jets active roster down the stretch and next season. Dean now has a great shot to establish himself with KC.” Jets Wire’s Bily Riccette wrote, “Had a nice preseason with the Jets. Interesting the Jets didn’t try more to keep him but now he gets a chance to play in the playoffs.”

Chiefs’ Divisional Round Opponent Depends on Winner of Steelers-Bills Playoffs



While Dean gets acclimated with the Chiefs, the team anxiously waits to find out who they will face in the next round of the playoffs. After crushing the Miami Dolphins 26-7 in the Wild Card round, there are two options.

If the Bills defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, the Chiefs will travel to Orchard Park to face Buffalo. If the Bills lose, Kansas City will host the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs defense are largely responsible for the team’s success this season and were dominant against the Dolphins. They allowed Miami to convert just 1-of-12 third down attempts. Kansas City’s defense sacked Tua Tagovailoa twice. Safety Mike Edwards intercepted Tagovailoa in the first half. While it’s not clear what Dean’s role will be in Kansas City, he’s joining a well-oiled machine.