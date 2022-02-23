Twitter Calling for Chiefs to Trade for 5-Time Pro Bowl WR

Odell Beckham Jr. might not be the only Browns wide receiver that works his way out of Cleveland.

Veteran pass-catcher Jarvis Landry took to Twitter to address why he didn’t have the season he was hoping for in 2021, and where he stands with Cleveland as he enters the final year of his contract. Landry’s tweets display a player that is A-OK with playing elsewhere if he’s not wanted.

“1/2 Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain,Partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it,” Landry wrote on February 22.

“2/3 Also my media availability didn’t happen because I was focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games.. a strategic plan was set in place to be followed. I put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then,” he continued.

“3/3 I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere.

Landry then went on to tweet that he had missed zero NFL games before the 2021 season — which goes against the narrative that he is injury-prone — and that he has given “everything.”

Twitter Calls for Chiefs to Trade for Landry

In wake of Landry’s tweetstorm, several Twitter users brought up the idea of the Kansas City Chiefs trading for the disgruntled veteran.

“This may be unpopular, but I think Jarvis Landry adds more of what the Chiefs need than Juju. However, I would certainly be happy with either,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Jarvis Landry to the Chiefs sounds REAL GOOD !!” another user wrote.

“Chief Kingdom would welcome you with wide open arms! Football in KC is a religion!” another user wrote in response to one of Landry’s tweets.

“Putting this out in the universe… @God_Son80 Chief’s kingdom would love to have you,” another user wrote.

What to Know About a Potential Landry/Chiefs Trade

What needs to be known regarding the Chiefs potentially trading for Landry is what Landry’s contract looks like and what kind of capital it might take to acquire him.

The last year of Landry’s contract has him on the books for a $16.3 million cap hit in 2022, per OverTheCap. That’s a large number, however, it’s a number that can be reduced via a contract extension. Giving Landry, 30, an extension if the Chiefs were to trade for him would be wise by general manager Brett Veach, as it frees up money and also locks him up for multiple seasons.

In 2018, Landry was traded from the Miami Dolphins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round pick and a 2019 seventh-round pick, according to the MMQB’s Albert Breer. Considering that was the compensation for Landry when he was 26 years old and coming off a season in which he had a career-high 112 catches and nine touchdowns, a single mid-round pick for Landry as he enters his 30s seems to suffice in a potential trade for him this offseason.

Whether the Chiefs have any actual interest in Landry is unknown. But based on the team’s needs — which includes a dependable slot receiver — adding Landry makes plenty of sense for Kansas City.