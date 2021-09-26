Twitter Reacts to Chiefs’ 30-24 Loss to Chargers in Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their divisional play of the 2021 season with a loss, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers 30-24 on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3.

In a game that started out ugly for Kansas City, having three turnovers on their first three offensive drives of the game, momentum shifted in the Chiefs’ favor in the second half — temporarily. Kansas City scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter, however, despite a lead heading into the fourth quarter due to a three-touchdown performance by Patrick Mahomes and over 100 all-purpose yards from Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a costly interception by Mahomes late in the fourth quarter followed by a sub-par performance by the Chiefs defense once again caused the defending AFC champions to fall to 1-2 on the season, meanwhile the final score gave Los Angeles their first victory of the season.

Fans, media, and others took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Week 3 matchup. Some of the comments were interesting, some of them were fair, and others were wild.

Twitter Reactions

One interesting note from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio after running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s first-half fumble was that Kansas City had apparently shown interest in veteran Adrian Peterson last season after he was cut by the Washington Football Team. Florio then suggested the Chiefs sign Peterson following CEH’s fumble. However, Edwards-Helaire finished the day with 100 rushing yards, nine receiving yards on two receptions, and one touchdown along with the fumble.

Florio was eating his words a bit in the second half.

Chiefs had interest in Adrian Peterson last year after he was cut by WFT. Chiefs should sign him now, after two fumbles in two weeks by Clyde Edwards-Helaire. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 26, 2021

“Kansas City Chiefs defense will regress this season,” wrote @TopTrevor. “Chiefs defense this season is starting to look like the defense in Mahomes first season. That year, they were 24th in scoring defense, 31st in yards. This year they’re 27th in scoring D, last in yards.”

Kansas City Chiefs defense will regress this season. Chiefs defense this season is starting to look like the defense in Mahomes first season. That year, they were 24th in scoring defense, 31st in yards. This year they’re 27th in scoring D, last in yards.#LACvsKC — TopTrevor (@TopTrevor) September 26, 2021

Me right now watching the end of this #Chiefs game! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/jWYZddWZa7 — Deena Staton Tauber (@deetweets_1) September 26, 2021

The end of the Chiefs-Chargers game had a similar vibe to Kansas City’s Week 2 loss to the Ravens. The Chiefs had the ball with an opportunity to close it out prior to Los Angeles scoring, which had fans — like @JeremySickel — hoping that another costly turnover didn’t happen this time around.

The #Chiefs played for a FG opportunity last week and fumbled the game away. Please don't make the same mistake. — Jeremy Sickel (@JeremySickel) September 26, 2021

“I have been a loyal Chiefs fan since 2019,” writes @Officialwizard, who apparently was filing his Chiefs fan resignation paperwork after the loss to Los Angeles. “Through the ups and downs it’s been an amazing ride, but after today I can no longer call myself a fan. I am officially a Bucs and Chargers fan, can’t wait for Herb to take over the league.”

I have been a loyal #Chiefs fan since 2019. Through the ups and downs it’s been an amazing ride, but after today I can no longer call myself a fan. I am officially a Bucs and Chargers fan, can’t wait for Herb to take over the league🔥 — 0fficial🧙‍♂️||(215-176) and (2-0)| (@OfficiaIwizard) September 26, 2021

@AdamDoctolero threw some shade at Mahomes postgame, saying that the Chiefs’ quarterback was “doing his best Trevor Lawrence impression” in Week 3, likely referring to the fourth-quarter interception by Mahomes. Lawrence, the first overall pick this year, has five interceptions in his first two NFL games.

Mahomes doing his best Trevor Lawrence impression. Horrible throw. #Chiefs #Chargers — Adam Doctolero (@AdamDoctolero) September 26, 2021