Tyreek Hill Admits Dolphins Coach Called Him Out After Playoff Loss to Chiefs

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, admitted on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel called him out after Miami’s Wild Card playoff loss to the Chiefs last season.

“He called me out, he was like, ‘[Tyreek], bro, you’re supposed to be the best [expletive] player in the [expletive] league, and you got this guy (L’Jarius Sneed) putting hands all over you… man, we pay you all this money, for what?'” Hill said of McDaniel’s comments toward him on the April 21 episode.

In the 26-7 loss to Kansas City, Hill caught 5 passes on 8 targets for 62 yards and scored 1 touchdown.

Hill appreciates the fact that McDaniel called him out and believes he will be a better player because of it.

“For me, I love [expletive] like that, because imma take that [expletive] to heart and I’m gonna get better from it. That’ll never happen to me again in my life, man.”

Tyreek Hill Says it Was ‘Hard to Watch’ Chiefs Win Super Bowl 57

Hill also revealed during the podcast interview that, when the Chiefs went to Super Bowl 57, he and his wife went to Tokyo, Japan, as it was too hard for Hill to watch his former team perform on the highest stage.

“The first year that they went, me and my wife, we took a trip to Tokyo because it was kind of hard for me,” Hill explained. “I don’t want to look at no game, I don’t want to look at nothing. She was like ‘Babe, let’s just go to Tokyo, let’s just get away from it and let’s do our thing.'”

However, Hill said he was able to watch Super Bowl 58 and be supportive of his former teammates.