Tyreek Hill Puts AFC on Notice Ahead of Chiefs-49ers 2024 Super Bowl

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, was trolled by a social media user on Super Bowl Sunday for missing out on two Super Bowl appearances with the Chiefs after being traded to the Dolphins in March 2022.

Hill responded to the user with a prediction for the Dolphins’ future.

“We living our best life in Miami also. Don’t worry our time [is] coming,” Hill wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on February 11.

We living our best life in Miami also . Don’t worry our time coming 😊 https://t.co/JiB43dmzDR — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 11, 2024

Hill’s post suggests that he believes Miami will be in the Super Bowl in the near future. That’s a bold prediction for a squad got beat 26-7 by Kansas City in the AFC Wild-Card Round in January.

Tyreek Hill Predicts Chiefs to Win Super Bowl

Hill, 29, joined NFL Network’s Super Bowl Live on February 9 and made his Super Bowl prediction unprompted.

“I see the Chiefs winning 34-31,” Hill said. “I’ve been saying that all week. I know y’all ain’t asked, but I just had to give it to you without y’all asking.”

Since losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, Hill hasn’t wavered from his support of Kansas City. That’s why he picked the Chiefs to beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship and now has the Chiefs defeating the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Hill’s Super Bowl prediction came a day after he said he felt like a “sad little brother” watching the Chiefs participate in the Super Bowl. This marks the second straight season that Kansas City is participating in the Super Bowl since the team traded Hill to Miami in March 2022.

Twitter/X Reacts to Tyreek Hill’s Post

Users on X reacted to Hill’s post regarding the Dolphins’ future.

“Tyreek your time isn’t coming. I think you’re great, and you’re a hall of famer, but your team will not make it there with Tua… He proved that when times get hard he gave up…” one user wrote.

“Cheetah out here still torching defenses, all they had to do was pay the man and they’d cake walk the division,” another user wrote. “But [they] wanted to withhold the check book for talent.”

“If the Dolphins win a Super Bowl next year, I will go halfsies on my commission for every guy on the team for as long as I live,” another user wrote. “Going straight to a dolphins run charity.”

“Quit playing with us, bro! You coulda been a part of the Big 3 in the history books, but you were worried about state taxes the whole time,” another user wrote.

Regardless of what is said and done, Cheetah will always be a part of the #ChiefsKingdom,” another user wrote. “The first ring under Mahomes was special because he was a part of it as well. All the best, Tyreek! Will always wish you were still a Chiefs tho and wonder what could’ve been!”

“Sure but until your team proves on special teams and Offense and defense you can be more than a finesse team and be a physical team your not going very far,” another user wrote.