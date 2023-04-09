Ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Roasted for Getting Cooked at Youth Camp [LOOK]

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, held a youth football camp in Miami, Florida on April 8. And Hill went viral during the camp for getting cooked by one of the youth football players at the camp.

The youth player had to catch a pass while Hill was covering him in order to win a Soul Runner (Tyreek’s company) hooded sweatshirt. The player ran downfield and pulled a double move on Tyreek, which caused him to fall to the ground. The player continued upfield and caught the pass while Hill was still on the ground, causing players at the camp to go crazy.

Tyreek Hill Roasted on Social Media

Fans took to Twitter to roast Tyreek Hill for getting beat by a youth football player.

“Tyreek might have purposely fell, but we still aren’t talking about his hold,” I kindly pointed out with a screenshot of the video, which showed Hill holding the youth football player.

“This why the future of skill players in the NFL price will be going down,” another user wrote. “[Every] year someone new will enter the league on another level. Old guys want be able to keep up!”

“Cooked one of the top WR’s in the game and all he wins is a hoodie?? Better give young blood a couple racks,” another user wrote.

“For those who think he did this on purpose stop it. The kid sold the sh** out of that hitch and go,” another user wrote.

“Rumor has it this the moment that made tyreek want to retire next year,” another user wrote.

“He made it seem like he was turning but was running straight is a hella tactic I always used, sh** be working every time bruh,” another user wrote.

Tyreek Hill Had Career Year With Dolphins

Though it might be hard for some members of Chiefs Kingdom to admit, Tyreek Hill had the best season of his career during his first year with the Dolphins in 2022.

In 17 regular season games, Hill had 119 receptions on 170 targets for 1,710 receiving yards and 7 receiving touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. During the loss to the Chargers in Week 14, Hill broke Miami’s single-season receiving yards record set by Mark Clayton in 1984 (1,389). Hill set career highs in all major receiving categories except for touchdowns during the 2022 season.

Hill having success in Miami is a rare example of a blockbuster trade benefitting both parties involved. Tyreek went to the Dolphins and is having more success than he did with Patrick Mahomes and company in Kansas City. Meanwhile, Mahomes had a career year as well and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

During the 2022 regular season, Mahomes set career-highs in completion percentage (67.1%) and passing yards (5,250), had a 41-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and played well enough to earn his second regular season MVP award. During the postseason, Mahomes completed 72% of his passes for 703 yards, 7 touchdowns, and had no turnovers in three games played. He was also named the Super Bowl LVII MVP.

Mahomes’ success last season was in part due to the group of pass catchers around him, some of which were added because of the extra cap space and draft picks the Chiefs had in wake of the Hill trade. Those include JuJu Smith-Schuster (had a 78-933-3 stat line), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (42-687-2), and Skyy Moore (KC got pick No. 50 in the Hill trade, then traded back and selected Moore with pick No. 54).