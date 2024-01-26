Tyreek Hill Predicts Winner of Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship Game

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, seldom hesitates to troll his former team when given the opportunity. But when it comes to making predictions for Chiefs games he always supports Chiefs Kingdom.

That remains to be the case, as Hill predicted while on TikTok Live on January 25 that the Chiefs will beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.

Tyreek is on TikTok live and someone asked who he wants for the Super Bowl, and he has us beating the Ravens to get there. Tyreek will talk his ish, but he always supports KC 💯 pic.twitter.com/6TlheMBHSn — Jenna (@jennaxkc) January 25, 2024

Hill was also asked who will win the NFC Championship between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers, and Hill said he wants the Lions to advance to Super Bowl LVIII.

Chiefs fans showed their support for Hill’s AFC Championship prediction.

“I still love the @cheetah no matter what,” one user wrote. “So sad he left but he will always be a chief. The greatest receiver in our history.”

“He will talk his s**t because he now knows Pat’s (Mahomes) WAY better than Tua (Tagovailoa) and they will never beat the Chiefs. He’s come full circle and wants to be back,” another user wrote.

The AFC Title Game Will Be Appointment TV

When the Chiefs and Ravens square off in the AFC Championship, it will be must-watch TV for NFL fans.

During the regular season, Baltimore’s offense ranked fourth in the NFL in points per game (28.4) and sixth in yards per game (370.4). Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who is the front-runner to win his second MVP and was named a first-team All-Pro, finished the regular season with a career-high completion percentage (67.2) and passing yardage total (3,678). He also had 29 total touchdowns (24 passing, 5 rushing) and committed 13 total turnovers (7 interceptions, 5 fumbles), per StatMuse.

Jackson’s improved productivity in the pocket this season paired with his elite playmaking ability as a runner helped the Ravens’ offense under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken finish fourth in the NFL in offensive DVOA (19.1%).

Against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round, Jackson completed 72% of his pass attempts, gained 252 total yards (152 passing, 100 rushing), and scored 4 total touchdowns (2 rushing, 2 receiving) en route to a 34-10 win.

Pairing that type of offensive production with a defense in Baltimore that ranked first in the NFL in defensive DVOA during the regular season (-23.3%) means the Ravens are the most well-rounded team remaining in the postseason based on statistics.

On the flip side, Kansas City’s defense allowed the second-fewest points per game during the regular season (17.1) and had the sixth-best defensive DVOA (-5.0%). Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ offense has found its stride during the playoffs and is averaging 26.5 points per game. Not to mention that the unit has Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who have had a historical amount of success during the postseason.

According to Heavy’s projections, which are powered by Quarter4, the Chiefs have a 41% chance of defeating the Ravens.

Stat Projections for Chiefs Skill Players

Here are Heavy’s projections for how Kansas City’s top offensive skill players will perform against the Ravens in the AFC Championship:

QB Patrick Mahomes: 25.2 completions, 242.5 passing yards, 2.4 passing TDs, 0.4 INTs, 63.9 rushing yards, 0.5 rushing TDs

TE Travis Kelce: 4.5 receptions, 44.9 receiving yards, 0.5 receiving TDs

RB Isiah Pacheco: 13.3 rushing attempts, 67.9 rushing yards, 1.2 rushing TDs, 2.2 receptions, 7.5 receiving yards, 0.1 receiving TDs

WR Rashee Rice: 5.9 receptions, 75.6 receiving yards, 0.6 receiving TDs