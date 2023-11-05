Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Offers 1-Word Response on Tough Loss to Chiefs

Leading up to the Kansas City Chiefs international showdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, wide receiver Tyreek Hill talked a big game.

Hill was pumped to face his former team for the first time since getting traded to Miami last offseason. “I got to make sure I score against the Chiefs,’ Hill told NFL Network’s Michael Irvin. “I won’t be able to sleep for weeks if so don’t.”

Well, it looks like Hill is about to suffer some insomnia.

While the Dolphins had an opportunity to defeat the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 5, Miami fell 21-14 after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed a wide-open receiver on third down and then fumbled the snap with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter.

Hill, who became the first player in 52 years to reach 1,000 yards in the first eight games of the season, struggled mightily against the Chiefs. He recorded eight receptions for 62 yards, zero touchdowns, and one costly fumble on a screen pass that led to a Chiefs defensive touchdown.

During his postgame press conference, Hill offered up a one-word response before he started taking questions.

“Sorry,” he said.

“It was fun. I had a lot of fun today. This is what football’s about. I feel like this football’s new rivalry. It was a fun day to play football in a different location. I had a blast.”

“I think I played overall pretty well. Some tight window throws and those guys did a great job of making it hard on me all day… So, they did a great job. They had a really great plan on slowing us down at the line of scrimmage. And it’s on me to make those plays, that’s why they brought me here. To make plays in these types of games.

Tyreek Hill Is Not Dwelling on His Dropped Pass

This is WILD! Chiefs force a Tyreek Hill fumble and then lateral the ball for a touchdown! (Via: NFL)pic.twitter.com/bUUbbekb43 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 5, 2023



While dropping a pass against your former team during a tough primetime loss could cause a player to spiral, Hill took the fumble in stride.

With 33 second left in the second quarter, Chiefs safety Mike Edwards recovered Hill’s fumble, tossed the ball to Bryan Cook who ran the ball in for a score.

“As a receiver, I never think about how many drops I got in the game,” he said. “I’m always thinking about the next play, baby. That’s how I became who I am today. Everyone drops passes. It happens. But it’s all about how you move on to the next play. I gotta learn from it and find better ways to get open.”

Hill gave credit to the Dolphins’ “tremendous” effort against the Chiefs, holding quarterback Patrick Mahomes to completing 66.7% of passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Overall, “We had a lot of penalties that shot ourselves in the foot,” Hill said.

Chiefs Played a Stellar Defensive Game Against the Dolphins

The Chiefs’ defense did an outstanding job shutting down one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. Heading into Week 9, Miami led the NFL in total rushing yards (1,214), rushing touchdowns (16), and average yards-per-rush (5.9).

The Dolphins entered halftime down 21-0. However, Miami’s offense gained momentum following Chiefs defensive tackle’s Chris Jones unnecessary roughing the passer penalty, which led to Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert scoring a touchdown.

Momentum is shifting. Dolphins back within 1 TD after Raheem Mostert TD. Assist from Chris Jones with foolish penalty: pic.twitter.com/6EstxPeygQ — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 5, 2023

Tershawn Wharton recorded a sack, as did Jaylen Watson and Leo Chanel. Tagovailoa struggled against the Chiefs, completing a season-worst 61.8% of his passes for 193 yards and one touchdown.

The Chiefs enter the bye week with a 7-2 record.