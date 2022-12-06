Ex-Chiefs RB Signs With NFC Contender Dealing With Star Injury

After being released by the Kansas City Chiefs on November 29, veteran running back Wayne Gallman has found a new home in the NFC.

Gallman signed with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad on December 9, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

With RB Ken Walker battling an ankle injury, the #Seahawks are signing veteran RB Wayne Gallman to their practice squad, source said. Added depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2022

Part of the success during Seattle’s first season of the post-Russell Wilson era has been because of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III. As a second-round pick in April out of Michigan State, Walker didn’t become the Seahawks’ true RB1 until Week 6. Former first-round pick Rashad Penny was the starting running back to start the season, but he was placed on injured reserve on October 14 after suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Walker has 138 rushes for 649 yards and 9 touchdowns in 11 games played this season, per Pro Football Reference. 23 of those rushing attempts, 145 of those yards, and 1 of those touchdowns came between Weeks 2-5. He did not play in the season opener.

During Sunday’s 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Walker suffered an “unusual” foot/ankle injury, according to head coach Pete Carroll during his weekly Monday spot on “Seattle Sports”. Walker could potentially miss Seattle’s Week 14 home game against the Carolina Panthers on December 11, and backups Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas are also dealing with injuries that could force them to miss time moving forward. This means the Seahawks need to add more bodies to their backfield.

Enter, Gallman.

Wayne Has Solid NFL Resume

Gallman, 28, entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2017 draft out of Clemson. During his six years in the NFL, he has served as a backup and special teamer, accumulating 1,548 yards on 366 carries (4.2 yards per carry), and has scored 9 rushing touchdowns during his career. Gallman has also recorded 81 catches on 115 targets for 519 yards and 2 receiving scores in the same time span.

After spending his first four seasons with the Giants, Gallman spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, and San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 season.

Gallman was one of two running backs the Chiefs worked out on Wednesday, October 13 before eventually signing Gallman to a practice squad contract the same day. The veteran back remained on the practice squad during his entire time in Kansas City, which was a total of 48 days.

Twitter Talks Walker Injury

Twitter users chatted about the Walker injury in connection with the Gallman signing.

“Exactly 2 years ago today, Wayne Gallman shredded the Seahawks in Seattle for 135 on 16 carries. That 17-12 loss still sticks with me,” one Twitter user wrote.

Exactly 2 years ago today, Wayne Gallman shredded the Seahawks in Seattle for 135 on 16 carries. That 17-12 loss still sticks with me. https://t.co/6G6jr3uwYe — Condré 3🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻 (@condre3k) December 6, 2022

“People talk about how rough [San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle] Shanahan is on his RB’s, the Seahawks’ RB’s are almost always hurt,” another user wrote.

People talk about how rough Shanahan is on his RB's, the Seahawks' RB's are almost always hurt. https://t.co/1Irt9CsmMv — BMAC (@bryan1012000) December 6, 2022

“Ken Walker’s #Week14 status looks dicey & with the rest of Seattle’s backfield also dealing with injuries, we could be in for a full helping of Geno Smith’s cooking against Carolina,” the Fantasy Life App wrote.

😬 Ken Walker’s #Week14 status looks dicey & with the rest of Seattle’s backfield also dealing with injuries, we could be in for a full helping of Geno Smith’s cooking against Carolina. #FantasyFootball https://t.co/KBEM3e8Jvz — Fantasy Life App 📱🏈 (@FantasyLifeApp) December 6, 2022

“Still kinda bitter about that time he turned into prime Walter Peyton and ran all over the Seahawks but aye glad he’s on our side now!” another user wrote.

Still kinda bitter about that time he turned into prime Walter Peyton and ran all over the Seahawks😒 but aye glad he's on our side now! https://t.co/iea5ehjCIa — Vountee, 7.5 and 7-5🥷🏼🙏🏽 (@vountee) December 6, 2022

“WAYNE TRAIN!!! Welcome back,” another user wrote. “With Geno and Gallman on the roster, the Seahawks now have two ex-Giants who probably should’ve had a bigger chance to be a starter.”