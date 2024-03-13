Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. Bids Farewell to KC in Heartfelt Post

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. bid farewell to Chiefs Kingdom in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on March 13.

“Chiefs Kingdom!!!! Man, I’m so blessed you took a chance on this country boy from Mississippi. Lord knows I was so scared moving 10 hours away from home, lol, but the Amazing fans and people in general here made my transition so much easier,” Gay wrote. “People of Kansas City, I love you all. To The Hunt Family, Brett Veach, Coach Spags, and my favorite, lol, BIG RED, THANK YOU GUYS for accepting me for who I was coming in as just a young, energetic football-loving Young man.

“Over four years, I’ve been to 3 Super Bowls and four AFC championships and won 2 rings. Ok, I’m done bragging, but I’m so thankful for the Chiefs organization. I LOVE YALL FOREVER. Now I have to see if I can get my son to stop watching and singing the Red Kingdom videos. I’m so excited for the next chapter of my career #WHODAT NATION it’s go time.”

Willie Gay’s Time With KC Lasts 4 Years

Gay, 26, was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round — 63rd overall — in the 2020 NFL Draft. He went on to be a full-time starter for three of the four years he was with Kansas City and won two championships during his tenure with the team.

Over the last four seasons, Gay played in 57 regular season games and registered 169 tackles, 101 stops, and 4 interceptions, according to PFF.

Gay took to free agency this offseason and signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the New Orleans Saints on March 12. He will join former Chiefs defenders Tyrann Mathieu and Khalen Saunders, who also play for the Saints.

With Gay no longer with the Chiefs, Kansas City’s linebacker room currently consists of Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Cam Jones, and Cole Christiansen.

Twitter/X Reacts to Willie Gay’s Farewell Message

Users on X reacted to Gay’s farewell message to Chiefs Kingdom.

“You will be so missed. Your energy was unmatched & so appreciated always! Best of luck to you on your next journey, champ! You’re my mom’s favorite player, she’s heartbroken we didn’t re-sign you. One of mine as well. Love ya Willie G!!! Good luck with the saints,” one user wrote.

“Willie we’ll always love you. All we want to see from our teams and players is that they have as much passion as we do as fans. Your passion was so awesome, we never had to doubt that you cared as much as we do,” another user wrote. “Good luck in New Orleans champ!”

“We loved you here in KC Willie!! We’ll always root for you just like we do other past chiefs,” another user wrote. “Just of course not when facing the chiefs! I hope you ball out there and show everyone how great of a player you are!”

“I only wish the best for you. You played your heart and soul out for the Kingdom,” another user wrote. “You were a leader and a pulse for our whole team. You will be missed. Go be great and show them all what you can do.”