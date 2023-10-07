Chiefs’ Willie Gay Throws Shade at Cam Newton Over Comeback Chatter

Kansas City Chiefs fourth-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr. isn’t believing the most recent comments from free agent quarterback Cam Newton regarding his potential return to the NFL.

Newton, 34, was asked by former first-round pick quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III on Griffin’s show “RG3 and The Ones” what Newton would do if the New York Jets offered him a contract right now.

“You not about to sit up there and penny pinch me, bro,” Newton said on the October 5 episode. “I’m not about to sit up here and sign no $5.5 million deal. Those days are over with. Because I will tell you if you don’t think I could be on a roster right now, I could. But it’s bigger than that to me. Am I in shape right now? Hell yeah.”

Newton — who last played for the Carolina Panthers in 2021 — also said he would want to know if the Jets told current starting quarterback Zach Wilson they were signing him, and what Newton’s status with the team would be if Aaron Rodgers — who was the team’s starting quarterback until he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 — returned this season.

Gay caught wind of Newton’s demands and took to Instagram to react to them.

“That Mane would be on the first flight out to NY,” Gay wrote.

Twitter Reacts to Cam Newton’s Comeback Demands

Users on Twitter/X reacted to what Cam Newton would need from the Jets for him to make a return to the NFL.

“I feel so sad for guys like Cam Newton who don’t understand,” one user wrote. “Bro you aren’t who you used to be. He’s basically Cam Newton fresh out of College again. He would have to prove to be good again. I would love to see Cam Newton on the field behind Aaron Rodgers go get him a chip.”

“As much as I love Cam, let’s be real. Cam, RG3, (Colin) Kaepernick, they all done,” another user wrote. “No team is going to pick them up, and they couldn’t play. Cam could barely complete a 20 yard pass at the end of his career.”

“You’re not on a roster for a reason. No team is letting a starting QB quality player go unsigned unless they were not good enough. It’s over,” another user wrote.

“If the Jets call????? As a Jets fan for too many years I can see that the Jets only call certain type of quarterbacks and plus Zach Wilson has finally started to play better,” another user wrote.

Nick Bolton is Questionable for Week 5

Speaking of Chiefs linebackers — starting linebacker Nick Bolton, who missed Kansas City’s last two games due to a sprained ankle, was a limited participant during all three of the Chiefs’ practices leading up to their road game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 8.

When the final injury report of Week 5 was released on October 6, Bolton was listed as “questionable” on it.

Heading into a matchup against the 1-3 Vikings and with a Thursday night matchup against the Denver Broncos on October 12, the Chiefs will likely err on the side of caution when it comes to Bolton’s Week 5 status.

Giving Bolton a few extra days to heal up prior to the Chiefs playing on a short week in Week 6 is the best way to keep Bolton healthy long-term. So, don’t be surprised if Bolton is inactive for a third straight game come Sunday.