Speedy Texas WR: Chiefs Should Draft Me, Use Me Like Tyreek Hill

Former Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who is projected to be selected within the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft, believes he has a similar skill set to Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s why Worthy told USA Today’s Tyler Dragon that he’s an ideal fit for Kansas City’s offense.

“In a perfect world, I definitely would want to go to the Chiefs,” Worthy told Dragon in an article published on March 8. “Just the way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improvise and use you. They had Tyreek Hill. The way they used him, I feel like that would be a perfect fit for me.”

Worthy, 20, also revealed to Dragon that, after he broke the NFL Scouting Combine’s 40-yard dash record by running it in 4.21 seconds, Mahomes, among many other people, reached out to him via text to congratulate him.

What to Know About Xavier Worthy

In Worthy’s 2023 season — his final season at Texas — he registered 1,014 receiving yards on 75 receptions and 5 receiving touchdowns, according to Sports Reference.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 165 pounds, Worthy’s size is a cause for concern at the next level. Yet his speed makes him a nightmare for secondaries, especially when he catches the ball with some green in front of him.

Every single mock draft being written has Xavier Worthy being selected at 32 Overall to Kansas City. There is no way that he is not selected significantly earlier. Worthy will be a Top 20 Pick. pic.twitter.com/esO2qmdsNA — TheOGfantasyfootball (@TheOGfantasy) March 6, 2024

Regardless of the coverage, Worthy is so fast that he just needs time to get open downfield. He also possesses good ball-tracking ability and has the bend and agility to excel on out-breaking routes.

He’s far from a finished product, especially when it comes to his size. But in the right offense, Worthy can be an immediate contributor in the NFL.

Does Xavier Worthy Make Sense for Chiefs?

Worthy is right — he would fit into Kansas City’s offense nicely.

Now that the Chiefs have cut Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team needs a receiver who can play on the boundary and challenge secondaries downfield. Worthy can do just that. But what Worthy can also provide that MVS cannot is a spark in the short to intermediate parts of the field as well.

The biggest obstacle preventing a marriage between Worthy and the Chiefs is Worthy’s draft stock.

Depending on how the board plays out during the draft, there’s a chance Worthy is selected before Kansas City makes their first selection, which is 32nd overall. So, if the Chiefs believe Worthy is an ideal fit for their offense, they might need to trade up in the first round to acquire him.

Luckily for Kansas City, even if it misses out on Worthy — who is one of the best fits for the Chiefs in this class — there are still plenty of other good receivers to choose from in this very deep receiver class.

Worthy told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that he had a formal interview with the Chiefs at the Combine.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25. As it currently stands, the Chiefs have seven total draft picks:

Round 1: No. 32 overall

Round 2: No. 64 overall

Round 3: No. 95 overall

Round 4: No. 131 overall

Round 5 (via Dallas): No. 158 overall

Round 5: No. 172 overall (compensatory pick)