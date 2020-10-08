Koeman ‘Furious’ After Barcelona Fail to Sign New No. 9

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has been left “furious” by the club’s failure to bring in a new No. 9 to replace Luis Suarez in the summer transfer window.

Goal’s Ruben Uria reports the Dutch coach was well aware of the club’s financial difficulties but was still hoping to bring in a center-back and an attacker. Koeman was particularly angered after the club failed to secure Memphis Depay’s signature despite having a deal in place.

The Barcelona boss was “personally involved” in the deal and was “instrumental in convincing” Depay to push for an exit from French side Lyon. Barcelona are unsure how Koeman will react publicly but know that he is not afraid to speak his mind.

Depay Admits Barcelona Move Was Close

Depay has admitted he was close to a move to the Camp Nou. The Netherlands international spoke to NOS about why the proposed transfer broke down.

“I was quite close to Barca. Only technicalities stopped me from signing. We don’t need to get into all the details but there were certain rules that unfortunately stopped them from buying us.”

According to Oriol Domenech at Catalunya Radio, Barcelona were prevented from completing a deal by La Liga as the move would have seen the club exceed their salary limit.

Domenech reports Barcelona had agreed a cut-price deal for Depay that would have seen the Catalan giants pay Lyon just €5 million plus €10m in variables for the 26-year-old.

Will Barcelona Go Back for Depay?

Barcelona could of course go back for Depay in January when the transfer window reopens. The club will be in a strong negotiating position given the forward is in the final year of his contract and able to leave Lyon for free at the end of season.

Lyon president told a news conference on Thursday he fully expects Depay to try and secure a move to the Camp Nou in January.

“Today, he is disappointed, but not towards Lyon, more towards Barcelona. He is going to do everything he can to find himself in a position where he moves there in January. “It is not up to me to make that decision, it is Juninho, in the same way that he has taken full responsibility for transfer situations with Vincent Ponsot. Rudi Garcia, he, fought with everything he had for Memphis to stay. I have not abandoned the idea of extending his contract (Depay’s), but as he has always said no, it looks difficult to do.”

Koeman still has plenty of options in attack between now and January with players such as Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembele, and Francisco Trincao in his squad.

