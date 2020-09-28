LaMelo Ball Disagrees with Father Lavar About Golden State Warriors’ Fit

Potential NBA draft pick LaMelo Ball has stated he disagrees with his father LaVar Ball regarding whether he fits on the Golden State Warriors.

Anthony Slater, a writer for The Athletic, quoted Ball on what he believes to be the difference between his father’s thinking and his own when it comes to where he could play in the NBA next season.

“My old man, he’s his own man. He has his opinions, I have mine. Like I said, I feel like I can play on any team. Anywhere’s a great fit.”

Previously, LaVar Ball stated his feelings on the Say Less with Kaz podcast.

“That’s the part I don’t like about Golden State,” LaVar said. “They got Klay and the other guys, and now you want to put Melo in that mix to say you got to follow these guys. Melo ain’t no follower. He don’t need to do what they do, let them do they thing.

“There’s a reason you are looking at my son. He’s talented and can play the game. It ain’t that hard. Guy is open, and you pass it to them. You open and you been working on your shot? Shoot the ball. It’s fast-paced, it’s good. But don’t be like Melo got to his turn and wait for two or three years to go by and learn from the veterans. Ain’t about that. Can you play or not?”

“And when you special, how do you coach somebody special? You just enjoy it, and they special because of the things they do. Enjoy it. Let him do what he does.”

The Hype Surrounding LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball, the youngest of the trio of Ball brothers, has been hyped ever since his freshman year at Chino Hill High School. Back then, he was playing alongside his older brothers Lonzo Ball, #2 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, and LiAngelo Ball, current player for the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA’s G League.

However, LaMelo has not only superseded both his brothers by becoming the youngest American to ever become a professional basketball player (16) but he later joined Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) and won the NBL Rookie of the Year award averaging 17 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists per game, and shot 37.7 percent from the field.

Heavy.com’s own Brandon “ScoopB” Robinson spoke with Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith about Ball’s NBA draft projection and where he could go.

“I couldn’t be further down on LaMelo Ball. I just didn’t see it, I didn’t understand it. The improvement he made in that year in Australia was unbelievable. Plus he’s huge. He’s a giant for the position. He grew some and filled out his body and really stepped up his game. I think he’s going to be a high lottery pick, it all depends on how the lottery shakes out and where he’ll go but, I would be shocked if he’s not drafted in the top three. And I didn’t think that he would be a lottery pick at all last year, I was that far down on him.”

Could Ball Become a Warrior?

Many have speculated that the Minnesota Timberwolves may choose Georgia’s Anthony Edwards with the number 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. That leaves the possibility of the Warriors to choose Ball with the number 2 overall pick.

While some believe Ball would be a valuable trade piece for the Warriors to pair with Andrew Wiggins, there are others who think Ball would fit very well alongside two-time MVP Steph Curry.

There is NO better fit/situation for LaMelo Ball than being tutored by @StephenCurry30. Period. https://t.co/MyUNOIVI8V — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) September 28, 2020

READ NEXT: Warriors star states ‘championship’ ambitions with new coach

