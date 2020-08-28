Raiders Bringing in Former Giants & Chiefs QBs for Workouts: Report

With the Las Vegas Raiders getting deeper into training camp, they’ve started to bring in a lot of faces for workouts. They’ve already signed a couple of players like Kyle Emanuel and Theo Riddick but it looks like they’ve turned their sights towards quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are bringing in quarterbacks Kyle Lauletta and Kyle Shurmur for workouts.

As teams prepare for the season, being ready for anything at QB is important. To that end, the QB workouts have increased. An example: The #Raiders are hosting former #Giants 4th round pick QB Kyle Lauletta and ex-#Chiefs QB Kyle Shurmur today for workouts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2020

Lauletta is a former fourth-round pick by the New York Giants and was most recently on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad. In two career games played, he has no completions and has thrown one interception.

Shurmur is the son of former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur and recently won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has yet to play in an NFL game and came into the league as an undrafted free agent. Neither men are real threats to make the regular-season roster but could have a chance to make the practice squad should the team sign one of them.

Does This Mean Cardale Jones Is off the Table?

It was previously reported that the Raiders brought former Ohio State star Cardale Jones in for a workout. While head coach Jon Gruden was a fan of Jones’ raw talent when he was coming into the NFL, it’s looking like the team isn’t all that interested. He’s got a cannon for an arm but hasn’t made any kind of impact in the NFL.

Signing Jones would be an interesting project for Gruden and company but he’s already got too many of those. With the season so close to starting, it’s hard to imagine the Raiders decide to sign Jones to a contract.

Marcus Mariota No Threat to Take Starting Job

Despite the fact that it looks like the Raiders are interested in bringing in more depth at quarterback, the team is pretty much set at the position. At this point, it looks like Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota and Nathan Peterman are set as the three players the team is going to roll with.

Heading into camp, some believed that there could be a quarterback competition between Mariota and Carr but that hasn’t been the case at all. Reports coming out of camp are that the former second overall pick hasn’t looked good at all. The Athletic’s Vic Tafur named Mariota among his “fallers” of training camp:

He hasn’t really fallen. He just hasn’t risen after signing a $7.5 million contract to push Carr. Mariota has not been sharp at camp and every time his name comes up, Mayock or Gruden mentions another body part that he apparently had problems with last season in Tennessee.

On the other hand, Carr has been looking really good, which he always does. There’s no reason to believe that Mariota has any shot of winning the starting job anytime soon. Everybody loves a good quarterback controversy but he’s just never been as good as Carr and probably never will be.

