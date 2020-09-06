Raiders Sign Ex-Buccaneers RB, Release Veteran OL: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders may have cut down their roster but that doesn’t mean there won’t be more moves in the coming days. The team has already started to bring back some recently cut players on the practice squad. They are also planning on bringing in an entirely new face.

According to Greg Auman, the Raiders are signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Dare Ogunbowale.

Former Bucs running back Dare Ogunbowale is headed to Las Vegas and will be joining the Raiders. Could be just to the practice squad but could join the 53-man roster instead. First of Bucs' cuts to move on to another NFL team. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 6, 2020

Right now, it’s unclear if he’ll be on the active roster or the practice squad. The fact that Theo Riddick is on the practice squad probably means Ogunbowale will be also. He’s almost strictly a receiver out of the backfield. In 20 careers games, he’s rushed the ball 11 times for 17 yards. He’s much more productive as a receiver.

Last year, he caught 35 passes for 286 yards. It seems strange to add another receiving running back. They have Riddick on the practice squad already and Jalen Richard is on the active roster. Ogunbowale will have a hard time finding a role on this offense regardless of if he’s on the practice squad or active roster.

Eric Kush Gets Cut

The Raiders were keeping busy on Sunday as it was reported by Tom Pelissero that the team is moving on from offensive guard Eric Kush.

From the late transaction wire: #Raiders G Eric Kush and #49ers WR J.J. Nelson were released off IR with injury settlements #Seahawks waived DB Linden Stephens — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 6, 2020

Kush signed this offseason and was supposed to serve as a backup behind Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson. When final roster cuts were announced on Saturday, it was revealed that he was placed on the injured reserve and now the Raiders have simply decided to part ways with him. The team added so much depth at offensive guard this offseason and Kush wasn’t a necessity.

Las Vegas has a solid backup guard in Denzelle Good and a promising rookie in John Simpson. The team has some strong depth across the offensive line.

Sam Young Brought Back

Speaking of offensive line depth, the Raiders released backup offensive tackle Sam Young on Saturday. However, they’ve changed course and general manager Mike Mayock confirmed that they’re signing Young to the active roster.

#Raiders GM confirms that rookie LB Tanner Muse will go on IR, with the intent to return this season, and that OT Sam Young, released on Saturday, will be re-signed to the 53-man roster. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 6, 2020

After the decision to trade David Sharpe, it was assumed that Young would serve as the backup to Trent Brown, who has an injury history. It was a bit of a surprise when it was revealed that Brandon Parker would serve as the chief backup. The former third-round pick has struggled quite a bit in his first two seasons.

Young was filling in for Brown during training camp practices so it was just assumed he would make the team. Even though he was brought back, it remains to be seen who will be Brown’s primary backup. Perhaps Parker has finally started to realize his potential and has become a capable offensive lineman. Regardless, it was smart to bring Young back. Brown is great when he’s on the field but he hasn’t proven he can stay healthy just yet. There’s a very big chance his backup will get a decent number of snaps this year.

