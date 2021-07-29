Raiders Named Among Possible 2022 Landing Spots for 9-Time Pro Bowler

After a contentious offseason, Aaron Rodgers is back with the Green Bay Packers for at least one more season. Part of the reason he agreed to return is that the team will allow him the option to leave after the 2021 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He’ll be 38 this time next year but hasn’t shown signs of slowing down and may have just had his best season.

The Las Vegas Raiders were a team that was linked to Rodgers early in the process but it doesn’t appear that a possible trade was ever discussed. If the quarterback does hit the market again next year, he’ll have plenty of suitors. According to Lindsay Jones of The Athletic, the Raiders should be among those suitors:

Would Rodgers want to play in Las Vegas? It would be an easy commute to Los Angeles, should the “Jeopardy” gig still be on the table, or should Rodgers want to pursue other entertainment ventures. The Raiders also have a few nice offensive pieces (most notably tight end Darren Waller) and a beautiful new (indoor) stadium that could offer a welcome respite after years of frigid winter games in Green Bay.

Derek Carr is entrenched as the team’s starting quarterback right now but another season without a playoff berth could lead to the Raiders take a look at Rodgers.





2021 Is an Important Season for Carr

Many fans will get excited about the idea of Rodgers playing for the Raiders. However, a lot can happen in a season. If Carr leads the team to the playoffs and plays well, he’s likely to get a contract extension. In a perfect world, that’s what Las Vegas would prefer as they’ve already invested a lot of time in the quarterback.

Carr isn’t Rodgers but he’s also a lot younger and a lot cheaper. Now, things could get interesting if the Raiders miss the playoffs again. Inserting Rodgers into the current roster and the team should be good enough to get to the playoffs. That’s not a referendum of Carr, it’s an acknowledgment of just how good Rodgers is. It will have to be something the Raiders have to consider if he shows interest in the team.

Will Davantae Adams Follow Rodgers or Rejoin Carr?

Another interesting factor regarding Rodgers’ future could be Davante Adams. The All-Pro wide receiver is on an expiring contract but could hold off on signing an extension so that he can see what’s going to happen with his quarterback. It’s possible that Adams wants to follow Rodgers wherever he plays. He’s arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL so most teams would love to try and sign him.

However, Adams has also said it would be a “dream” to play with Carr. The two played college football at Fresno State and remain great friends. If Rodgers leaves Green Bay, that could give the Raiders a really good chance at landing Adams in free agency.

