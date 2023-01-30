GM Predicts Raiders to Trade for $150 Million Superstar

With the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy falling in the playoffs to the Philadelphia Eagles, the idea of Tom Brady joining the team seems more realistic. The Las Vegas Raiders have been the favorites to land the future Hall of Famer but the 49ers are a much more appealing situation for Brady. The Raiders need a quarterback with Derek Carr likely off the roster in the coming weeks.

Luckily, there will be other options for the team outside of Brady. The Green Bay Packers appear willing to entertain a possible Aaron Rodgers trade, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Raiders would be a logical fit due to his previous connection with wide receiver Davante Adams. The six-time Pro Bowler spent eight years with Rodgers. According to an anonymous general manager who spoke to Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post, the Raiders make the most sense for the MVP quarterback:

“If Brady is in San Francisco, then I think Rodgers goes to Vegas,” the GM said. “I don’t see him in New York” with the Jets. This would reunite Rodgers with top receiver Davante Adams in an offense loaded with weapons. The Raiders want to make a splash, and they could put the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs, the NFL’s leading rusher, and focus on bolstering their defense. At this point, I doubt it would take more than a mid-round pick to get Rodgers.

Rodgers for a Mid-Round Pick?

The most interesting comment from La Canfora was that he doubts the Packers will get more than a mid-round pick for Rodgers. He’s the back-to-back MVP and a surefire Hall of Famer when he retires. He is coming off of a down year but he’s just a year removed from being named the Most Valuable Player of the NFL.

Rodgers does come with a certain amount of concern. He’s 39 years old and isn’t known to be the best presence in the locker room. He’s also flirted with retirement for years so it’s possible he’d only be a one-year rental. Only giving up a third-round pick for him makes it worth the risk. Reuniting him with Adams could allow him to return to MVP form. If the asking price is that low, the Raiders have to at least be interested.

Does Rodgers Get Raiders Over the Hump?

Rodgers wasn’t much better than Carr this season. He threw 26 touchdown passes to Carr’s 24 while throwing 12 interceptions. The Packers also missed the playoffs. Considering his age, it’s fair to question if Rodgers is past his prime. He may not be enough to get the Raiders over the hump but there’s no question he’d make them better.

Rodgers was throwing to rookie wide receivers in 2022. If the Raiders add him to an offense that has Adams, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow and Josh Jacobs, the sky is the limit for what he can do. Head coach Josh McDaniels struggled in his first year as the head coach but he’s widely regarded as one of the strongest offensive minds in the NFL. He’d likely be thrilled to have a quarterback like Rodgers. The Raiders will still have a lot of work to do but there aren’t many quarterbacks in NFL history who are better than Rodgers.