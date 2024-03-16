Raiders Bringing Back Key Free Agent on 1-Year Contract: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders added a star defensive tackle with the Christian Wilkins signing but the team lacks depth at the position. Adam Butler was one of the biggest surprises for the team last season as he finished third on the defense with 5.0 sacks.

Despite that, the Raiders allowed him to test free agency but it appears that he’s coming back. The two sides have agreed to a one-year contract for Butler to return to Las Vegas, per a March 16 X post from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Source: DT Adam Butler back to #Raiders on a one-year deal. Butler had five sacks for Las Vegas last season. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2024

Butler has been in the NFL since 2017 and didn’t play the entire 2022 season. He was able to come back in 2023 and have one of his best seasons. He may have found a long-term home in Las Vegas as he was clearly a strong fit with the Raiders.

Butler didn’t start any games last season but he’s good as a situational pass rusher. The Raiders haven’t gotten a good push on the inside of the defensive line consistently for years but between Butler and Wilkins, the team should have an easier time getting after the quarterback. Butler was a sneaky good signing last offseason and bringing him back on a one-year deal was a logical move.

How Good Can Las Vegas Raiders DL Be?

The Raiders already had one of the best defensive players in the NFL with defensive end Maxx Crosby and adding another elite defensive lineman in Christian Wilkins is a big deal. For years, Crosby has had to generate most of the Raiders pass rush without much help.

That won’t be the case anymore. The Raiders’ defensive line has big-time potential. Crosby and Wilkins are proven stars while Malcolm Koonce had a breakout 2023 with 8.0 sacks. If 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson can improve his play, there’s no telling just how good the defensive line could be. Plus, it’s a young group Crosby, Koonce, Wilson and Wilkins all 28 or under. Not only could the Raiders have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL next season, it could be very good for several years.

Christian Wilkins Praises Maxx Crosby

While there are a lot of exciting pieces on the Raiders defense line, Maxx Crosby is who stuck out to Christian Wilkins.

“Honestly to me, he has no weaknesses,” Wilkins said of Crosby to Raiders.com in a March 15 interview. “He’s a really good player and he plays the game the right way. I just hope that I can feed off of him, he can feed off of me, we can build this thing up and do things the right way. Take this organization to new heights. That’s always the goal.”

Crosby is also really excited about the idea of playing with Wilkins.

“We have a lot of mutual friends and we’ve seen each other’s journeys since day one,” Crosby told KTNV in a March 14 interview. “We went to the Combine together, had no idea we would be playing together in Year 6 of our careers but it’s just crazy how time flies. You can’t take a day for granted and getting a guy like that with all the energy in the world, great teammate, great person – it’s going to be nothing but greatness coming our way.

“We’re fired up to play together and help build this team.”