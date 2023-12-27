Antonio Pierce Drops Revealing Comments on Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell

Though the Las Vegas Raiders upset the Kansas City Chiefs 20-14 in Week 16, it wasn’t thanks to Aidan O’Connell. In fact, the rookie quarterback didn’t throw a single completion after the first quarter.

He was the first Raiders quarterback since JaMarcus Russell to throw 10 straight incompletions in a game. However, he didn’t get flustered despite the rough game and was able to protect the ball. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce was actually impressed with O’Connell and how he handled the game.

“I’m going to say it because I can relate. It’s Eli [Eli Manning], man,” Pierce said of O’Connell’s poise against the Chiefs during his December 26 media availability. “It’s just like, you good? ‘Yeah, I’m good.’ No, like you’re good? Second quarter. ‘Yeah, I’m good.’ Third quarter. Fourth quarter. ‘We ain’t complete a ball yet, you good?’ He’sstill good. That shocked me yesterday because I wanted to see if I was going to see that look in his eye.”

As a former defensive player, Pierce doesn’t mind a win where the defense carries the offense. O’Connell still has some major rookie growing pains but he’s gone back-to-back games without turning over the ball, which is an improvement. The Raiders just need him to lead more scoring drives as the defense isn’t going to score multiple touchdowns every game.

Aidan O’Connell Praises Defense

Week 16 against the Chiefs was a defensive masterclass by the Raiders. The group forced two turnovers on reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and they returned both for touchdowns. They were able to hold the Chiefs to just seven points until the fourth quarter.

It was arguably the most impressive defensive performance of the season for Las Vegas, especially considering the offense only scored six points in the game. Aidan O’Connell gave all the credit to the defense after the win.

“One hundred percent. That is why it is a team sport and why you love playing,” O’Connell said during his December 25 postgame press conference. “Obviously, I can’t say enough about our defense and our offensive line and running backs, even the receivers blocking down the field. It was a team win, and those guys carried me.”

In a perfect world, the Raiders would’ve blown out the Chiefs if the offense could’ve played better but O’Connell is just happy to get the win.

“You want to be aggressive, but at the same time, you need to understand the flow of the game,” O’Connell said. “Good teams can win different types of games. Obviously, we want to score a lot of points offensively, but our defense did such a good job.”

Antonio Pierce Reveals Best Thing Aidan O’Connell Did

Aidan O’Connell could be letting a prime opportunity to earn a starting quarterback job next season slip through his fingers but the Raiders aren’t concerned with next year. Antonio Pierce didn’t care that O’Connell had a rough game as long as the Raiders were able to get a win in the end.

“Good win,” Pierce said of O’Connell. “You know the best thing he did yesterday? He took a knee three straight plays. Victory formation, best play in football. Undefeated.”

The Raiders aren’t going to win a lot of games if their quarterback doesn’t complete a pass for three quarters but it worked out this time.