Raiders’ Davante Adams Hypes Up ‘Surprising’ Rookie Aidan O’Connell

After Wednesday’s practice, as they prepare to face the Chargers in Week 4, wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t quite know what to make of the Raiders’ quarterback situation. Starter Jimmy Garoppolo is still dealing with a concussion and might not play on Sunday, leaving some doubt as to whom would be the starter this week.

“It’s a little weird,” Adams said. “But, I am just trying to control everything I can right now, which is being locked in. It’s not like we haven’t got other quarterbacks we haven’t been with since OTAs. So, it would be an adjustment for sure but nothing too new for us.”

And despite an earlier report that the Raiders would start 37-year-old No. 2 quarterback Brian Hoyer if Garoppolo can’t go, coach Josh McDaniels insisted that no decision has been made yet.

Adams, like much of Raider Nation, was impressed by what he saw from rookie Aidan O’Connell in the preseason, when AOC completed 69% of his passes and threw for 482 yards and three touchdowns.

“Aidan’s been doing—I think he’s opened up a lot of eyes since he has been here, coming from Purdue and not being a super highly touted quarterback, as far as to my knowledge,” Adams said. “I think he has surprised a lot of people for what he has done. He has shown a lot of poise and some promise, for sure. But he’s got to just keep doing what he’s doing and he will be well on his way when his time comes.”

McDaniels Has Left Starting Job Open

O’Connell was so impressive in the preseason, in fact, that the Raiders might have a mini-revolt among the team’s fans if he does not get the start with Garoppolo down. A report on ESPN.com on Wednesday noted that the Raiders were optimistic on Jimmy G. getting through the concussion protocol, but that, “Brian Hoyer is in line to start should Garoppolo need more time.”

McDaniels, though, indicated the start is still up for grabs in practice this week.

“We’ll give the guys reps in practice, and they usually get reps anyway to some degree,” McDaniels told reporters on Wednesday. “It would be a little bit more obviously if Jimmy’s not out there today. We’re just kind of taking it one day at a time, doing the best we can and preparing them as hard as we can for today, and then we’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

Davante Adams: Raiders Ready With Hoyer, AOC

Adams said it should not much matter. He and the Raiders receivers have had plenty of experience working with Hoyer and O’Connell. Besides, it is not really the QB-WR connections that have been faulty for Las Vegas this year. It’s been the offensive line, the running game, the defensive line, the defensive backs … you get the idea.

Against a high-powered, quick-strike Chargers offense, there will be heavy pressure on all Raiders units.

“We’ve all been working together for so long now,” Adams said about the quarterbacks. “So it’s not as big of a thing as what it might seem on the outside as far as the adjustment and getting used to going with somebody new. Even within training camp, Jimmy would take a couple of reps and then Hoyer would come in and throw. I’ve caught balls from Aidan in training camp as well. It’s definitely less than what I’ve caught from 10 (Garoppolo) but we making it up right now.”