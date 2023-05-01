New Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell Responds to Tom Brady Comparison

For fans hoping the Las Vegas Raiders would add a future franchise quarterback in the draft, they were likely disappointed that the team didn’t address the position until the fourth round. The team waited and traded back up in the fourth round to select Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell. He wasn’t the flashiest or most exciting quarterback in the draft but he makes a lot of sense with Josh McDaniels.

As an unathletic quarterback from the Big Ten who got drafted with a late-round pick, he is already getting comparisons to future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. The superstar quarterback was originally a sixth-round pick out of Michigan before becoming the greatest quarterback in NFL history. The similarities between O’Connell and Brady go beyond which conference they played in or what round they were drafted. O’Connell’s quick throwing release has been compared to Brady’s. A reporter asked the former Purdue star about his quick release and how it relates to Brady.

“I think it’s just something I try to do. I know it’s one of my strengths and something I try to do as best as I can,” O’Connell said of his quick release in an April 29 conference call. “It’s kind of what got me to be able to, in the first part, get a chance to play at Purdue.”

From our NFL Draft broadcast: The #Raiders traded up to take #Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell, whose release has been compared to Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/wWZH60lsVF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2023

O’Connell Is Looking to Grow

Comparing O’Connell to Brady in an anyway doesn’t help the young quarterback. Brady is the greatest to ever do it and it will be difficult for anybody to replicate him. Also, his style of play isn’t how the newer generation of quarterbacks are playing. McDaniels and the Raiders don’t value a mobile quarterback as much as other teams so it’s a good landing spot for him.

Las Vegas didn’t draft O’Connell expecting him to be a franchise quarterback. If he could turn into a dependable backup, the team will be happy with the pick. For now, he’s just looking to work and grow as a player right now.

“I definitely come with a growth mindset, with a learner’s attitude that I want to just soak in as much information as possible,” O’Connell said. “Expectations are really just to come in and work as hard as possible to be the best teammate that I can be, to try to be the best player I can be and just to squeeze every bit of talent and whatever I have inside of me to try to help the organization, to help my teammates.”

O’Connell Has Been Doubted Before

O’Connell didn’t get recruited to play football at Purdue. He had to come on as a walk-on and was buried behind a long list of quarterbacks on the depth chart. That didn’t stop him from competing and eventually becoming the starter. In hindsight, he believes his own ignorance helped further his NFL career.

“I joke, and it’s probably a little serious, too, I think I was just a little bit too dumb,” O’Connell said. “If I looked around and assessed the situation, I probably would have transferred or stopped playing football.”

Not many expect O’Connell to ever be an NFL starter but he has defied the odds before.