Raiders Sign Vet RB as Potential Josh Jacobs Replacement

The Las Vegas Raiders lost one of their best offensive pieces of the last several years with running back Josh Jacobs signing with the Green Bay Packers. Zamir White is expected to take over as the starting running back but he hasn’t proven enough yet to be guaranteed the position.

The Raiders have brought in some competition. Alexander Mattison is signing with the team, per a March 18 X post from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

BREAKING: Free agent RB Alexander Mattison is signing with the #Raiders, sources tell @BleacherReport. Still just 25 years old, Mattison had 17 TDs in five seasons with the #Vikings. pic.twitter.com/EZ4Tq9Q5aR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2024

Mattison first came into the NFL as a third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings and finally had a chance to earn a starting spot in 2023 with the team moving on from Dalvin Cook. He started in 13 games and rushed for 700 yards on 3.9 yards per carry.

Mattison couldn’t make the most of the opportunity, which is likely why the Vikings didn’t re-sign him. White will be the favorite to start for the Raiders next season unless the team adds more options. Mattison should be a solid option as the second running back and provides some experience to the position group.

Josh Jacobs Talks Joining Green Bay Packers

Not having Josh Jacobs will be a big adjustment for the Raiders. For the past five years, the team has had one of the best running backs in the NFL. Now they’ll be relying on a player with four career starts.

Jacobs was typically one of the younger players on the Raiders offense but that’s changing in Green Bay. At 26, he’s the Packers’ oldest skill position player on offense.

“It’s weird because I’m like, man, I ain’t that old,” Jacobs said, per a March 18 column from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “But I think that’s dope though because last year a lot of them young guys in the beginning of the season was still kind of trying to figure it out. Or at least that’s what it looked like from the outside looking in.

“You know when it starts to click because for most young guys it’s just about experience. Them having that whole year worth of experience and then coming in this year, I’m excited to see a lot of them take that step. I just hope to be a part of that and help in any way that I can.”

Jacobs will quickly be thrust into a leadership role, which should be familiar to him as he was a team captain with the Raiders.

Brandon Parker Signs With San Francisco 49ers

After six years in Las Vegas, offensive tackle Brandon Parker is moving on. According to a March 18 X post from Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Parker is signing with the San Francisco 49ers.

The #49ers signed OT Brandon Parker to a one-year deal. Parker, 28, has started 33 games for the Raiders in the last five season. Per PFF, he's given up 23 sacks in that span. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 18, 2024

Parker was a third-round pick of the Raiders in 2018 and the hope was that he’d develop into the long-term starting right tackle. He started 33 games in six seasons but couldn’t hold down the position. Last season, he only ended up playing in five games. He’ll likely be fighting for a swing tackle spot on the 49ers as he hasn’t proven enough to expect a starting position.

Perhaps a change of scenery is what he needed to develop into a dependable offensive tackle.