Raiders Named Landing Spot for Star Free Agent WR

With the hire of Josh McDaniels as head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders have committed to being an offensive team. McDaniels has spent a long time being an offensive guru with the New England Patriots and will now bring his knowledge west. The Raiders have some good pieces to work with already. The coach has to be gitty about getting to work with Derek Carr, Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs and Hunter Renfrow. However, there’s still one glaring need on the offense.

The team needs a true No. 1 wide receiver who can stretch the field. Waller and Renfrow can do that occasionally but they need a more consistent deep threat. Luckily, there are a lot of great options in free agency this offseason. Davante Adams is the prize of the class but he could prove to be too pricey. If the Raiders don’t want to pay his price tag, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson would be a logical fit, according to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report:

Adding Robinson to a receiving corps that includes Renfrow, Bryan Edwards and tight end Darren Waller would give Las Vegas one of the more potent passing offenses in the NFL. The Raiders should be an attractive option for Robinson, too. Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $280 on the Rams or Bengals in Super Bowl 56 Derek Carr would instantly become the most proven quarterback with whom he has worked. While Carr might not have the raw upside of Lawrence, he’s a three-time Pro Bowler with a tremendous amount of job security.

Is Robinson the Right Fit for Raiders?

The Raiders would like a speedy deep threat at wide receiver. They brought in DeSean Jackson during the season but it’s clear that he’s no longer the player he was a few years ago. Robinson isn’t exactly a burner as he ran a 4.60 40-yard dash when he was coming into the NFL. While he won’t blow the top off the defense, he’s the best wide receiver in the league at making contested catches.

According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson has had 71 contested catches since 2018, which is the most among any wide receiver in the NFL.

Allen Robinson: 71 contested catches since 2018 Most among WRs 💪

A big reason he’s had so many contested catches has been due to poor quarterback play. Throughout his career, he’s never had even an above-average quarterback throwing him the ball.

Robinson Could Thrive With Carr

Robinson is the exact type of wide receiver that Carr would love to play with. The most successful partnerships he’s had with wide receivers have been with Michael Crabtree and Nelson Agholor. He’s also been successful with tight ends. Carr likes big receivers who can go up and make a tough catch.

Robinson is big at 6-foot-3 and not many cornerbacks can defend him on a 50/50 ball. Now, he’s comparable to current Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards but the third-round pick out of South Carolina hasn’t shown enough for the team to rely on him going forward. A pairing of Carr and Robinson could be very prolific and his price tag shouldn’t be unreasonable.

