Star WR Raiders ‘Were Involved in’ Decides to Sign With NFC Contender

During the season, it was clear the Las Vegas Raiders really needed a No. 1 wide receiver. Hunter Renfrow was consistently great in the slot but the team needed somebody who could stretch the field. The name that got the fan base most excited was Davante Adams but he was never realistically leaving the Green Bay Packers unless he made it clear he didn’t want to return.

The next best option was Allen Robinson, who the Chicago Bears let walk in free agency after using the franchise tag on him last year. The Raiders didn’t make any big moves at wide receiver early in free agency and that could’ve been due to Robinson’s continued availability. Unfortunately for Las Vegas, the Pro Bowl wide receiver surprised everyone when he decided to sign a three-year contract worth $46.5 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per Jordan Schultz.

Allen Robinson gets three-year deal worth $46.5M and $30.7M fully guaranteed. #Rams hit the jackpot with my man @AllenRobinson. Deal negotiated by @bparker and Roosevelt Barnes. 🐏💰 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 17, 2022

$15.5 million a year is a steal for a wide receiver of Robinson’s caliber. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders were interested in him but the Rams won out in the end.

The Raiders were involved in Allen Robinson's free agency, and many around the league believed the Eagles were, too. The Rams sealed it. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 17, 2022

Should Raiders Have Made Stronger Push for Robinson?

Robinson has been one of the NFL’s most underrated receivers for years. Despite never playing with a good quarterback, he’s had three seasons with over 1,100 receiving yards. He’s also just 28-years-old and should have plenty of good seasons left. He would’ve been exactly what the Raiders have needed for years.

$15.5 million a year is less than what most would’ve seen him getting in free agency. The Raiders should’ve at least been open to paying him $16 million a year. Plus, there are no state income taxes in Nevada while California has some of the highest in the country. Perhaps the Raiders did make him a better offer but he just wanted the chance to play for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Regardless, it’s back to the drawing board for the Raiders.

Raiders Will Likely Look to the Draft for WR Help

With Robinson headed to Los Angeles, the Raiders still have a massive need at wide receiver. They could look to add a veteran free agent like Julio Jones, A.J. Green or Sammy Watkins but none of those players would represent a long-term solution. Barring a bombshell trade for Adams or Brandin Cooks, the Raiders will almost certainly address the position in the draft.

There are some good options that will be available to the team in the first round but it would’ve been nice to see the team try to add a sure thing. The Raiders have drafted plenty of wide receivers in the two decades and none of them have lasted long. The team could have a prospect they like a lot and are just going to draft them. However, the team still hasn’t addressed major holes along the offensive line and may want to use the draft to fix that issue. There’s still a lot that needs to play out for the team.

