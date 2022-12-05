Former 1st-Round Pick QB Josh McDaniels Loved Could Be Available to Raiders

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are starting to heat up and are on a three-game winning streak. Their playoff chances were considered dead but they could have a shot if they keep winning. After the team’s 2-7 start, there was talk of the Raiders making a quarterback or head coaching change in the offseason.

It’s seeming highly unlikely that will still happen now that the team is showing how good it can be. However, the Raiders need to set themselves up for success the rest of the season now that they find themselves back in the playoff race. Carr has been banged up this season and dealing with a back injury. He’s only missed two snaps all season but the team can’t feel confident about Jarrett Stidham taking over in the event of an injury as he’s never started an NFL game.

Interestingly, the Carolina Panthers decided to waive quarterback Baker Mayfield this week. The former No. 1 pick of the Cleveland Browns has fallen on hard times after looking like a future star as a rookie. Back in 2020, the Browns had an opening at head coach and Josh McDaniels was a candidate. Prior to Kevin Stefanski getting the job, McDaniels appeared willing to take it if offered. A big reason for that was due to Mayfield. The coach was a big fan of the quarterback.

“Josh McDaniels loved Baker Mayfield coming out of Oklahoma in 2018, and would be eager to work with him in Cleveland, a league source told cleveland.com,” Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com wrote in 2020.

Mayfield’s play has taken a nosedive in recent years so McDaniels may not be as high on him. That said, he’d certainly be an upgrade at backup quarterback to Stidham.

Raiders Would Be Smart to Keep Mayfield Away From 49ers

The team that most are already linking to Mayfield is the San Francisco 49ers. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is done for the season with injury but the 49ers have a good enough roster to still make a run. Brock Purdy looked good Sunday against the Miami Dolphins but is Kyle Shanahan ready to entrust the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft who has never started an NFL game with his offense? He might not have a choice but it might be worth it to bring in a player like Mayfield.

However, the 49ers are 8-4 and have low priority on the waiver wire. The Raiders would have a chance to claim the quarterback before San Francisco does. That’s notable as the Raiders play the 49ers in Week 17. If Las Vegas wins their next three games, they will be 8-7 heading into that game. It could be a lot easier for them to pull off the upset if Purdy is starting at quarterback. It’s something they should think about while Mayfield is on waivers.

There Would Be Risk With Adding Mayfield

It would make sense for the Raiders to keep Mayfield away from San Francisco but it’s not a risk-free reward. Over the years, the quarterback has been known to cause headaches. If the Raiders keep him from a starting opportunity just to keep another team weaker, that wouldn’t sit well with him. He could throw a fit and eventually force his release.

That said, Mayfield is playing for his career at this point. Proving that he’s nothing but drama might scare off a lot of other teams this offseason when he’s a free agent. It would be an interesting situation to watch unfold.