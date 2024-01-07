Raiders Pushing for Chance to Meet With Legendary HC for Opening: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders could go big-game hunting in their head coach search this offseason. While there’s been talk of the team retaining interim head coach Antonio Pierce or going after Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, there’s an even bigger name who could be available.

The New England Patriots may be ready to move on from Bill Belichick after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl championships with the team. Despite the fact that he’ll be 72 when the 2024 season starts, there should be interest in him if he becomes available. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Raiders are among the teams that would be interested.

“There are other organizations, like the Commanders and Raiders, hoping to get a chance to meet with Belichick,” Russini wrote in a January 6 column. “There are more teams in the shadows, but that will depend on outcomes from Week 18 games and playoff results.”

The Raiders fired long-time Belichick assistant Josh McDaniels during the season so going back to the Patriot Way would be controversial. That said, it’s hard to argue against Belchick’s resume as he may go down as the greatest coach in NFL history.

Bill Belichick Has Spoken Fondly of Las Vegas Raiders

Bill Belichick has been in the NFL since 1975 so he’s seen the Raiders play when they were one of the most dominant teams in the league. Though he’s never worked for the team, he’s a huge fan of what they’ve done in Las Vegas. He previously had a lot of praise for the team’s facilities and Allegiant Stadium.

“Facilities here are incredible,” Belichick said in 2022. “This is the Taj Mahal of football facilities,” Belichick said Tuesday prior to the first day of joint work, per a team-provided transcript. “It’s a great environment, looking forward to being in the stadium.”

Belichick is also a massive fan of former Raiders owner Al Davis.

“I think we’re all indebted to what he’s done to help this game and certainly as a coach and as a professional in the game, to me, he’s one of the Mount Rushmore guys,” Belichick said in 2022.

Belichick interviewed with Davis for the Raiders head coaching job back in 1998 before Jon Gruden was hired. He clearly has admiration for the brand and he’s a historian of the game. Bringing the Raiders back to glory could be very appealing to Belichick.

Bill Belichick says the Raiders have "the Taj Mahal" of football facilities in Henderson pic.twitter.com/8YaOGSAr64 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) August 23, 2022

Latest on Las Vegas Raiders HC Search

Bill Belichick could be a tough sell to a locker room that just dealt with his former right-hand man. Dianna Russini gave the latest on the Raiders’ head coaching search.

“The player endorsements for Pierce have been strong the last few weeks, and it’s apparent he has the locker room’s trust,” Russini wrote. “Does this help? Sometimes. Does it get you the job? Not always.

“Davis has always made it known that a team in Las Vegas needs a star coach. Harbaugh is very much atop his list, as is Belichick if he leaves New England. If you recall, Davis wanted to hire Harbaugh in 2015 before the coach took the Michigan job.”

If the Raiders are going to move on from Pierce, they may need a big name with a proven track record. Belichick and Harbaugh may have their quirks but they are proven winners.