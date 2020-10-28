Analyst Pegs Eagles All-Pro DE, Productive Texans WR as Raiders Trade Fits

Trade season is in full swing and we’ve seen some big names on the move. The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled on defense this year so it wouldn’t have been surprising if they were players for some available pass rushers. However, players like Everson Griffen, Yannick Ngakoue and Carlos Dunlap have all already been dealt and there’s no indication the Raiders made runs at any of them.

While they skipped on those guys, they could take a look at some other players.

According to Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham could be a good fit:

A lifetime Eagle, the 32-year-old Graham is off to the best start of his career. Through seven games, the 11-year veteran has recorded six sacks and is on pace for a career-high 14 sacks. While acquiring him would be costly (Philadelphia would likely want a Day 2 draft pick for him), Graham would be an immediate upgrade for a defense that has recorded just seven sacks thus far.

Graham has been around for a long time and was named Second-Team All-Pro in 2016. As DeArdo pointed out, the veteran is having his best season yet. The Eagles may not want to let him go but the Raiders should reach out if they’re willing to listen.

Raiders Searching for WR Help?

The Raiders offense has been very good this season but they’ve struggled at times against strong defenses. They could look to add more firepower. DeArdo believes they could reach out to the Houston Texans and see if wide receiver Kenny Still is available in a trade.

The 28-year-old Stills has put up decent numbers while playing in three different NFL cities. As a rookie with the Saints, Stills led the NFL in average yards per catch. A perennial No. 2 or No. 3 receiver, Stills has been fairly consistent throughout his career; he averaged 43 receptions for 672 yards and five touchdowns during the first seven years of his career.

With Bryan Edwards nearing a return and Henry Ruggs healthy, the Raiders don’t really need to make a trade for a backup wide receiver. If the team makes a deal for a wide receiver, they should look for a number one guy. Las Vegas’ wide receivers have played well this season but there still hasn’t been a top target to emerge.

Raiders Could Add CB

The Raiders’ pass defense has been atrocious this year. A lot of that has to do with a lack of pass rush but a lot also has to do with the fact that the cornerbacks haven’t played that well, outside of Trayvon Mullen. DeArdo believes New York Jets cornerback Brian Poole could be a fit:

While it would likely cost them an early Day 3 draft pick, Poole, a versatile player who has seen time at linebacker, cornerback and safety during his five-year career, would be a much-needed addition to the Raiders’ defense. The 28-year-old Poole is enjoying a solid start to his 2020 season. Through seven games, he has recorded two interceptions, six passes defensed, a sack and 38 tackles for the Jets.

The Raiders could definitely use some versatility. Having a guy who can play linebacker, cornerback and safety would be an interesting addition.

