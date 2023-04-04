Raiders Sign 14-Year Veteran QB to Multi-Year Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders were quick to sign Jimmy Garoppolo at the start of free agency but have taken their time finding a backup. 2022 undrafted quarterback Chase Garbers has been the only other one on the roster. That led to speculation the Raiders were going to wait until the draft to address the position.

However, the team has decided to add an experienced backup to play behind Garoppolo. The Raiders announced that they have signed Brian Hoyer to a contract.

Welcome to Vegas, @bhoyer7!

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Hoyer is getting a two-year contract from Las Vegas.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2023

Hoyer is one of the oldest players in the NFL at 37 years old and will bring veteran leadership to the team. He spent five of the last six seasons with the New England Patriots so he has a deep understanding of Josh McDaniels’ offense. He has only started in nine games in that span so the Raiders would prefer it if he didn’t need to play much. He’ll be great to have to help teach McDaniels’ offense but he should be the third quarterback on the depth chart. As of right now, he would be second on the depth chart behind Garoppolo but the Raiders might not be done adding quarterbacks.

Why Give Hoyer a 2-Year Deal?

Hoyer is likely nearing the end of his career. He has played 14 years in the NFL and has to be thinking about retirement. The fact that the Raiders gave him a two-year deal is interesting. He’ll be 39 once the contract is complete but the team must believe he’ll stick around for a couple of years.

Last year, the Raiders had Jarrett Stidham as a piece who could help teach the offense to players. Hoyer should fill a similar role but it remains to be seen if the team has plans for him to play. With Garoppolo at the helm, there’s a strong chance the backup will need to play. Hoyer hasn’t won a start since 2016 so the Raiders may want more upside for the direct backup to Garoppolo.

Will Raiders Still Draft a QB?

The Raiders will draft a quarterback at some point in the 2023 draft. It’s just unclear when that might happen. The team holds the No. 7 pick in the draft, which puts them in a position to get one of the top prospects in the class. They may need to trade up to get the right prospects but they have the means to do that.

The Raiders may also wait until later in the draft. Getting Hendon Hooker in the second round might end up being a steal but there’s a lot of hype around him right now. It wouldn’t be a surprise if a team at the end of the first-round drafts him or trades to a team that wants him. The Raiders could entertain trading late into the first round to land Hooker. They may also prefer to wait even longer and take a player like Fresno State’s Jake Haener in the fourth round. The Raiders could wait a year to go after a prospect that has franchise quarterback potential but it’s hard to imagine they leave the 2023 draft without taking one quarterback at some point.