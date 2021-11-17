Raiders Work out Former Jets Starting DB & 3 Defensive Linemen

The Las Vegas Raiders defense had its worst performance of the year against the Kansas City Chiefs as they allowed 41 points in a blowout loss. The defense has taken strides this year but it’s far from a great unit yet. Outside of Casey Hayward, the cornerbacks have been inconsistent.

Ever since Trayvon Mullen got injured in Week 4, the Raiders have tried out a few options. Damon Arnette didn’t last long before he got hurt and then later got released. Amik Robertson had a chance to earn the job but got benched for his performance. Brandon Facyson has been the latest player to get the nod starting opposite Hayward but had a bad game against the Chiefs, allowing six catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders may need to go back to the drawing board as Mullen still doesn’t have a set return date. The team may have found a possible option as they worked out veteran cornerback Brian Poole.

Raiders worked out Brian Poole, Braxton Hoyett, P.J. Johnson, Daniel McCullers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 16, 2021

Poole spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets and started 17 games for the team. He caught three interceptions during those seasons. However, his experience that was likely most interesting to the Raiders was the three years he spent with the Atlanta Falcons. During that time, he played under Dan Quinn, who runs the same defense as Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. He should be able to pick up the defense quickly if the team signs him.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Raiders Work out 3 Defensive Tackles

Another major problem facing the Raiders defense is that they can’t stop the run. The pass rush has been ferocious this season but the team has sacrificed run defense in the process. They are allowing the sixth-most rushing yards per game and aren’t showing many signs of improvement.

It appears the Raiders are interested in adding some defensive tackle help as they worked out Braxton Hoyett, P.J. Johnson and Daniel McCullers. Hoyett has only played in one career game for the Chiefs but was on the practice squad for their 2019 Super Bowl win. Johnson has never played in a regular season NFL game and was most recently a member of the Detroit Lions. McCullers is the most notable of the bunch as he spent six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and a year with Chicago Bears. He’s played in 76 career games.

Can Raiders Fix Defensive Issues?

It’s become a yearly topic but the Raiders defense is an issue once again. However, things are different this year. Bradley has done a good job of limiting the ugly mistakes that were so present during Paul Guenther’s tenure as defensive coordinator.

The last couple of games haven’t been great for the Raiders’ defense but a dud against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs doesn’t mean the group is cooked. Run defense is a serious issue but the pass defense shouldn’t be as bad going forward. Bradley is a strong defensive mind and should get this group back on track.

READ NEXT: Tim Brown Shares Reality for Raiders Players Dealing With Tragedy

