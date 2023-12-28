Charles Woodson Reveals His Choice for Next Raiders Head Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders may not need to have an extended coaching search this offseason with how Antonio Pierce has performed. With the Week 16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, he now has a signature win on his resume and the team is back in the playoff mix.

Momentum is certainly growing for Pierce to get the job and he’s now received a big endorsement. Hall of Fame defensive back and Raiders legend Charles Woodson is still closely connected with the team. His word carries a lot of weight around the franchise and he came out to give a resounding endorsement for Pierce to be the head coach next season.

“I don’t think he could have done a better job,” Woodson said of Pierce during a December 27 appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “And to go on the road and beat the Chiefs, beat one of our biggest rivals, in the fashion that they did. He’s put his stamp on his team. And so yeah, Mark [Davis] can go out and he can look far and wide, but he’s not going to find another Raider that understands what this thing should look like more so than Antonio Pierce. So I would give him my blessing. You know, from what I’ve seen so far, I think the players have given him his blessing as well, the way they performed. And I would be very happy with Antonio Pierce being the guy going forward.”

Owner Mark Davis is going to have final say on who will be the head coach next season but comments from notable people like Woodson will only help Pierce’s chances.

Antonio Pierce Shoots Down Playoff Talk

If the Raiders can sneak into the playoffs this season, Antonio Pierce will almost certainly be handed the head coaching job. However, he’s taking things on a week-by-week basis. He was recently asked if the playoffs were on his mind and he made it clear that his focus is on the Raiders’ Week 17 opponent.

“Nope,” Pierce said during his December 26 media availability. “Colts. That’s how we’ve been focusing, what’s in front of us. I can’t control 2024, and [the playoffs are] in 2024. I’m in 2023 right now.”

The Indianapolis Colts are also in the playoff mix at 8-7 so this is a must-win game for the Raiders. There are many scenarios where Las Vegas can get into the playoffs but they need some help. The best way for them to help their chances is to simply win their final two games.

Davante Adams Praises Antonio Pierce

One of the biggest reasons why Antonio Pierce is likely to get the full-time head coaching job has to do with the Raiders players. They have universally praised the coach and multiple have come out and said they’d like him to be the head coach next season.

Star wide receiver Davante Adams is among the players who have become a big fan of Pierce.

“I don’t know if the team’s like ‘oh let’s go and ball out for AP to get the job.’ That’s not really the thought process of the guys,” Adams said during his December 27 press conference. “It’s more about playing as hard as you can for the man himself, and then those things work themselves out. It definitely gives him a better shot. I’m definitely rooting for him. I love the guy, I love what he’s brought, his mentality, his passion for the game is undeniable. You can see it every day. His evolution as far as even speaking to the team, the head c0ach-ness of the deal is something you’ve got to learn, come into your own … he’s done a great job of that. Ever since he spoke to us when we had our deal before Josh left, he left a lasting impression on everyone, definitely me.”