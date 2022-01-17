Charles Woodson Blasts NFL, Demands Raiders-Bengals Rematch

There is probably no fan base in the NFL that holds onto bad calls more than the Las Vegas Raiders‘. To this day, fans of the team still talk about the “Immaculate Reception” and the “Tuck Rule.” Well, there’s been another officiating error that will haunt the fans for years to come.

During the Raiders’ Wild Card matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow rolled out to the sideline towards the end of the first half. Before he went out of bounds, he tossed up a pass to Tyler Boyd in the end zone, which he caught for a touchdown. However, an official blew the whistle before the ball reached Boyd. By rule, the down should’ve been replayed and the touchdown wiped off the scoreboard.

Instead, Jerome Boger’s crew gave the Bengals the touchdown and they ended up winning by a score of 26-19. Needless to say, Raiders fans aren’t happy with the outcome, including Hall of Famer Charles Woodson. The former star defensive back for the team doesn’t believe what happened was fair and even thinks the two teams should have to replay the game.

“If you want to know why Raiders fans, Raider Nation, are always p***** off at the league and the officials it’s because of that call yesterday,” Woodson said Sunday.

“It seems like we’re always a part of these games. The whistle blows the play dead. Am I correct on that? … Then the play is over. So really, this is actually a tied ball game right now today. They should go back, take the seven points off the board, and we got to play this game … maybe Wednesday. We can’t keep getting these kinds of calls like that.”

Woodson is the one who forced a fumble on Tom Brady during the infamous “Tuck Rule” game so it’s easy to understand why he’d be sensitive to his former team being on the wrong end of a bad call.

.@CharlesWoodson offers his thoughts on the tough Raiders playoff loss yesterday and the officiating in the game. pic.twitter.com/4tRxjsDkXy — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 16, 2022

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Trevon Moehrig Discusses Play

The biggest point of discussion surrounding the controversial play has to revolve around Trevon Moehrig. He was in coverage on Boyd when the touchdown was caught. After the whistle, it looked like he let up in coverage. That said, the whistle came so close before the catch that it’s hard to know for sure if Moehrig was going to make a play on the ball.

The rookie safety wasn’t ready to make excuses.

“I think everybody heard it,” Moehrig said of the whistle in his end-of-season press conference. “But no excuses. Could I have been in a better position to make a play? Yeah, for sure. We were in a scramble drill. Quarterback got outside the pocket and everybody was running around trying to find a guy. Running toward the receiver as the play was going on.

”I heard the whistle and didn’t even see the ball thrown until the receiver jumped up to catch it. I turned around and thought it would be a replay of the down, but you can’t change it.”

Still a Successful Season for Raiders

Heading into the season, not many predicted the Raiders to go 10-7 and make the playoffs. Had everybody known the team would lose their head coach and No. 1 wide receiver in the middle of the season, there’s no way any non-fan would’ve predicted them to make the playoffs.

While the end result wasn’t what the Raiders wanted, they competed until the very end. This team deserves a lot of credit for the season they put together and should hold their heads high. This has been one of the best seasons the Raiders have had in the last 20 years.

READ NEXT: Controversial Ex-Raiders HC Garnering Interest From NFC Team: Report

