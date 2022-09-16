Raiders Sign Ex-Cowboys WR to Replace College Teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ depth at wide receiver took a hit with DJ Turner sent to the Injured Reserve after getting hurt in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. To replace him, the team signed Keelan Cole to the active roster which left a spot open on the practice squad. The team has decided to bring in a familiar face to fill the spot.

The Raiders announced that they’ve signed wide receiver Chris Lacy to the practice squad.

We have signed WR Chris Lacy to the practice squad. We also have placed WR Dillon Stoner on the practice squad/injured list. pic.twitter.com/bEaaI6CNxS — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 15, 2022

Lacy spent much of the offseason with the Raiders but was let go during training camp. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver brings good size and knowledge of head coach Josh McDaniels‘ system. He originally came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent of the New England Patriots in 2018. He’s bounced around the league quite a bit in his short career.

Lacy has had brief stints with the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears. His longest tenure was in Detroit where he played in eight games over two seasons. He made three catches for 60 yards during that time. He’s a logical addition to the practice squad as he should have a strong understanding of the offense after spending much of the offseason with the Raiders.

Dillon Stoner Injured

Interestingly enough, Lacy appears to be replacing wide receiver Dillon Stoner on the practice squad. The Raiders placed the young wide receiver on the Practice Squad/Injured List. It’s unclear what the severity of his injury is right now. Stoner and Lacy have a connection as they were teammates at Oklahoma State in 2016 and 2017.

Stoner was a favorite of the previous coaching staff when he was signed as an undrafted free agent. The hope was that he’d be the perfect backup to Hunter Renfrow. He has yet to show much of an impact on the field. He played six games last season but didn’t make a catch. The new coaching staff liked him enough to keep him on the practice squad but it remains to be seen how high they are on him.

Davante Adams Talks Process

The Raiders aren’t going to be too worried about wide receiver deeper on the depth chart as long as Davante Adams is healthy. He proved once again in Week 1 that he belongs in the conversation for best wide receiver in the NFL. Heading into Week 2, he spoke about his process from play to play.

“Obviously, you have to see pre-snap and then assess what it looks like post-snap as well and then that’ll give you a lot of information,” Adams said Wednesday. “But I do so much film study and I’ve been doing it for a long time now to the point were based off of leverages and stuff like that I typically know what’s coming. Because if a guy’s going to cheat super far outside – it doesn’t really matter if I talk about it at the end of the day because they’re going to play what they play – but if a guys cheated outside, and he’s pressed, typically that means he can’t let me outside and that he’s got help inside somewhere. So, I start to put all that together as I get lined up, and then I look at the shell, look where the star or the nickel is located because that gives away a lot of information as well. Every coverage you have something where you can’t give something up as a DB or a linebacker in the pass game for that matter. So, at the end of the day, you have to alert it both see what it looks like pre-snap and then once the play gets going typically that lets me know if I have any adjustments in my route, if anything has to change, protect anybody else on the field and different things like that. Like I said before, if they want to double or if they want to roll coverage my way or do things like that, that’s just going to open up the run game or open it up for other guys down the field as well.”