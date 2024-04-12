Christian Wilkins Reveals Why He Ditched Dolphins for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the biggest free agent signings of the offseason when they landed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. He had a number of suitors in free agency but decided to go with the Raiders.

There were many reasons why he made the choice but perhaps the biggest one involved star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

“Obviously, just for me, I’m just looking – the big one is looking to help out No. 98 the best I can. Playing next to Maxx Crosby will be a really cool experience,” Wilkins said of why he signed with the Raiders during the April 10 episode of the “Third and Long” podcast. “He’s a heck of a player and probably my favorite player in the league just because of things he does and all of that stuff, so I’m just looking at being able to help him out, help the younger guys out.”

Crosby came into the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2019 but has quickly established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league. Other players have taken notice and are eager to play with him. Wilkins and Crosby playing next to each other should make both of their jobs a lot easier.

Christian Wilkins Happy for Fresh Start

Christian Wilkins is leaving the Miami Dolphins after five seasons and enjoyed his experience with the team. However, he’s excited about the chance to start anew and is a big fan of Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

“It’s just cool because it’s kind of like a fresh start,” Wilkins said. “And it’s just kind of like the next chapter in my story, the next chapter in my life. Which is kind of cool because I get to write it, and it all starts since March 14 when I signed on the dotted line and made it official.

“So, that’s really cool. Just looking forward to just becoming a part of already what kind of has been established there. Just good energy where you got a head coach [Antonio Pierce] who’s a player’s coach and allowing guys to be themselves. And he was a former player, so he knows what it is, he knows what it takes.”

Pierce is clearly having a positive impact when it comes to the Raiders’ ability to recruit top free agents.

Christian Wilkins Thinks Las Vegas Raiders Are Headed in Right Direction

The Raiders went 8-9 last season but there are reasons for optimism. The team finished the season 3-1 under Antonio Pierce and should be improved with the coach getting a full year under his belt.

Christian Wilkins believes the Raiders are ascending and that played a role in why he wanted to come to Las Vegas.

“I just feel like it was kind of my purpose and my calling and just my call to move on to this next journey, this next chapter, and to shine my light somewhere else,” Wilkins said. “So, I’m just looking forward to all of the things that’s going to come with it. Going in there with an open mind and just the spirit I always had: just with the work-comes-first grinding and see where you end up.

“And I think the organization’s heading in the right way. Again, there’s so much to be excited about just from a team standpoint, and everything’s happening, I feel like, right there, and I just want to add to it as much as I can.”