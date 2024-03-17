Raiders’ Christian Wilkins Sends Strong Message to Team’s 2023 Draft ‘Bust’

After signing his $110 million mega-deal with the Raiders this week, Christian Wilkins reflected on ahis journey a bit and remembered back to when he entered the NFL as the Dolphins’ first-round pick out of Clemson in 2019. He struggled for much of that season, and some in Miami wondered if the team had not made a massive mistake investing the 13th pick in him.

Wilkins rebounded and went on to stardom, of course, and if things go the Raiders’ way this year, his signing will have a two-fold effect. Not only will they get the disruptive presence of Wilkins on the defensive front, but perhaps his presence will help unlock the talents of defensive lineman Tyree Wilson, whose rookie year was similar to that of Wilkins—he was the No. 10 pick in 2023 but struggled badly in his first go-round.

Through his first six games in the NFL, Wilkins was rated by Pro Football Focus as one of the worst defensive linemen in the league. Wilkins thought he was improving in Miami, but he acknowledged he was struggling. His coach, Brian Flores, told reporters of Wilkins, “That’s not the standard we really want here.”

Tyree Wilson Struggled as a Rookie

So when Wilkins was asked about Wilson, he lit up. Wilson played in 17 games last year and had 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He finished with a 47.1 grade from PFF, which rated No. 105 out of 112 edge rushers. He was named the 2023 draft’s “biggest disappointment” by ESPN last season, and one of the five “biggest busts” by Last Word.

Wilkins had an extensive answer when asked about Wilson:

“I’m really excited to get around Tyree, truly, because even with all this going on, I think about my journey and reflecting back on my path kind of getting here and the way it looked for me in my rookie year. I didn’t think I would be in this position, I didn’t think I would be in front of you guys.

“So, I’m definitely going to make it a goal of mine to help [Wilson] out as much as I can, be there for him in any way that he needs me, because I know how difficult it can be — the pressures and all that other stuff, the expectations and all of that. So, I’m there for him in any way he needs because, like I said, I went through all of that, and it was definitely a rough start for your boy.

“But I’m glad to be here, I didn’t get down about anything, just kept working, kept grinding. And I saw him in here today, and that’s the first start — just to be around, get to work, put your head down, keep grinding, and see where you end up.”

Raiders’ Christian Wilkins Has Familiarity with DC

That kind of veteran leadership should help out Wilkins’ transition to his new team immensely. Edge rusher Maxx Crosby took on the primary mantle of leadership for the team, especially on the defensive side, along with Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs is gone but now Wilkins figures to step into the breach. If he can help Wilson along, it will be a double-win for the Raiders. It also helps that Wilkins is returning to a defensive coordinator he knows well, one who helped bring him along in Miami—Patrick Graham, who was the defensive coordinator for the Dolphins when Wilkins was a rookie.

“That’s definitely good, it makes a transition like this easier, having a rapport and a relationship with the coaches that are already here. I am excited to come here and work with them again, and work with all the other coaches and everybody else on the staff as well. Just getting familiar here, getting to know everybody and looking forward to building relationships with people here as well,” Wilkins said.